Wahoo finishes as Capitol Conference Runner-Ups

MALCOLM- A three-peat was not in the cards for the Wahoo Volleyball Team at the Trailblazer Conference Volleyball Tournament at Malcolm on Oct. 8. The Warriors were able to defeat Plattsmouth and Platteview in their first two matches, but then fell to Class C-1 No. 3 Malcolm in the title match.

In the opening round, Wahoo was easily able to take down Plattsmouth by a final of 25-13 in the first set and then 25-16 in set two. Helping the Warriors in the match was their service game where they had 12 aces.

Leading the charge for Wahoo in the match was Hayden Osmera with six kills, two aces, six digs and two assists while Tianna Coffey had six kills and one assist. The freshmen Josie Larson left her imprint on the match with five kills, six aces, 10 digs and one assist.

At the setter position, Audrey Waido had 17 assists, four digs, one block and one kill. Earning three kills, three aces, four digs and one assist was Chloe Kasischke.

For the second time on the year, Wahoo and Platteview battled in the semifinals. It was a very entertaining match with the Trojans taking set one 26-24 and then the Warriors fighting back to win the second and then the third 25-20 and 30-28.

In three sets Wahoo was able to amass 30 kills. They also had 12 aces and had six blocks up at the net.

Reaching double digits with 13 kills, one block and 16 digs was Osmera and Waido came up with 23 assists, eight digs and two kills. Finishing with six kills, four aces, nine digs and one assist was McKenna Smith and Coffey had five kills, one ace, three blocks, three digs and one assist.

Having another excellent match at the service line was Larson with six aces, four kills, 17 digs and two assists.

In the conference tournament title game, the Warriors got an opportunity to avenge a five set loss a few weeks back to the Clippers on the same court. It didn’t happen that way this time around for Wahoo with Malcolm winning by identical scores of 25-19.

Smith was a main source of offense for the Warriors in the loss with three kills, three blocks, one dig and one ace. Also getting three kills with three aces and six digs was Larson.

Setting up the offense with 13 assists, 12 digs, two blocks, one ace and two kills was Waido. Osmera led the team with four kills and also had four digs.

The Warriors had another tough match when they took on Class B No. 5 Waverly at home on Oct. 4. Wahoo kept the first set close at 25-21, but then fell off in the final two sets losing 25-17 and 25-16.

For the match, the Warriors hit an abysmal .083 while the Vikings finished with a .275 hitting percentage. Wahoo also had eight aces and two blocks.

Powering the Warriors with 10 kills, two aces and eight digs was McKenna Smith while Waido ended up with 23 assists, 10 digs and one ace. Earning seven kills, two aces and two blocks was Coffey and Osmera picked up five kills, one ace and four digs.

Wahoo started this week off with a road game at Nebraska City on Oct. 11. They play Plattsmouth at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at home.