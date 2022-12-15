Wahoo falls short against Norris in home dual

WAHOO – On Dec. 6, the Wahoo wrestling boys team welcomed Norris for a dual at home. The Warriors battled hard but fell short to the Titans by a final of 42-28.

Pulling out the first win for Wahoo was Jet Nuckolls at 152 pounds. The sophomore went back and forth with Hunter Jurgens and knocked him off with a 4-2 decision thanks to some late points scored in the third period.

Next up was Noah Bordovsky who dominated at 160 pounds. It took him 44 seconds to pin Pryce Krenzien.

After getting two wins out of the gate, the Warriors fell in their next three matches. Trevor Beavers at 285 pounds got Wahoo back in the win column with a 7-4 victory over Harrison Hudson.

At 132 pounds, Grady Meyer made quick work of Logan Hollister with an 18-3 tech fall in 3:36. Two matches later at 138, Caden Smart ended the dual with his own tech fall win at 24-8 in 4:36.

In a junior varsity match before the varsity dual, Jaymes Gaskins wrestled Demitrius Dush at 160 pounds. During the second period, he picked up a pin in 4:35.

On Friday afternoon the Warriors traveled to Bellevue West for a tough 10-team tournament made up of a mix of Class A and Class B schools. Columbus won the team title with 215.5 points and Papillion La-Vista South was second with 201.5 points. Wahoo finished in fifth place with 105.5 team points.

The Warriors did have three wrestlers finish as weight class runners-up.

Meyer was 4-1 at the meet with three pins and a major decision to place second at 126 pounds. Going 3-1 was Smart at 138 pounds and Bordovsky finished 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall to get second place as well.

At 182 pounds, Wyatt Rezak went 3-1 for Wahoo, but the way the round robin bracket worked out he finished in fifth place.

Dominek Rohleder wrestled at 220 pounds and went 3-2 to get fifth. Also placing fifth were Beavers at 285 pounds at 3-2 and Kaleb Broome at 170 pounds with a 1-3 record.

Rounding out the team scoring for the Warriors was Nuckolls in ninth place.

Bellevue West hosted a junior varsity tournament along with the varsity meet and the Warriors entered five wrestlers. Gaskins was the 160 pound champ, going 5-0 with five pins and Daniel Oehm was first at 195 pounds with a 3-0 mark with three pins.

It was a late night getting home from Bellevue West, but then it was right back on the bus for an early Saturday trip to the Fort Calhoun Invite. For most of the last 50 years of Wahoo wrestling, the Warriors have competed in the Boys Town Invite on the second week of the season.

Boys Town chose to discontinue having that tournament, so it left teams looking for another place to go. This was the first year for the Fort Calhoun Invite and they only had five teams.

Wahoo did have a good day at Fort Calhoun, winning the team championship with 144.5 points and had three individual champs. Meyer at 126 pounds, Bordovsky at 152 and Gaskins at 160 all placed first and brought home gold medals.

Smart at 138 pounds, Rezak at 182, Rohleder at 220 and Beavers at 285 finished second. Settling for fourth place were Starmer at 106, Jayse Styskal at 120, Nuckolls at 145 and Oehm at 195.

This week Wahoo will be hosting their home invite starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17.