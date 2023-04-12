PLATTSMOUTH- In a ten team competition field, the Wahoo Boys Golf Team was able to hold on for a second place finish with a score of 378 at the Plattsmouth Invite at the Bay Hills Golf Course on April 3. Winning the meet was Elkhorn North who had a team score of 332.

Leading the charge for the Warriors at the invite was Luke Specht in second place shooting an 80. Coming through with a ninth place finish was Kason Bunjer with a 90 and Sam Biggerstaff shot a 92 to grab an 11th place medal.

The final two golfers for Wahoo at the invite were Easton Faris and Landon Brigham. Taking 41st place was Faris with a 116 and Brigham shot a 118 to get 45th.

The next day, the Warriors traveled to the Ashland Country Club for a triangular with Ashland-Greenwood and Fort Calhoun. Wahoo was able to take first by shooting a 186 and the Bluejays came in second with a 195.

Winning the event and medaling was Specht with a 40. The sophomore was able to shoot at or below par on five different holes.

Finishing in third place for the Warriors was Biggerstaff with a 46 and Bunjer carded a 49 to get fifth. Two strokes back of Bunjer with a 51 in seventh place was Landon Brigham and Faris rounded out the team score with a 56 to get eighth overall.

The weather went south for the Wahoo’s third meet in three days at the Douglas County West Invite at Hidden Valley Golf Course on April 5. Winds as strong as 30 MPH to go along with a 30 degree temperature made playing conditions very tough.

Despite the tough weather, the Warriors fought hard and took home ninth place with a team score of 386.

“I was proud of these guys battling through really awful conditions at DC West on Wednesday,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “When they started felt like a temp of around 12 degrees. Absolutely terrible. Luke, Sam and Kasen all played as well as can be expected in that environment.”

Picking up another medal on the year in sixth place for Wahoo was Specht shooting an 87. Three strokes back of him was Biggerstaff with a 90 and Bunjer carded a 92.

Brigham and Faris had around the same scores to get fourth and fifth place for the Warriors team. Shooting a 117 was Brigham and Faris ended up with a 118.

This week Wahoo played in the Ashland-Greenwood Invite at the Ashland Country Club on April 10.