Wahoo drops opening dual of the season against Vikings

LINCOLN- The Wahoo boys golf team took part in a dual with Waverly to open up their 2022 season on March 24 at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln. It was a close battle between the Warriors and the Vikings, but in the end, it was Waverly who had the low team score with 176 and Wahoo finished with a total of 185.

Despite losing, the Warriors got some promising performances from two freshmen on the links. Both Luke Specht and Braylon Iversen shot 43 for nine holes to lead Wahoo.

Five strokes back of Specht and Iversen was Sam Biggerstaff who ended up with a 48. Rounding out the team score were Mason Rodgers and Carter Ricks who both ended up carding a 51.

On March 28, the Wahoo junior varsity golf team took part in a triangular with Bishop Neumann, David City, and Seward. Because the Cavaliers have no junior varsity squad, the Warriors subbed in as theirs for the day.

As a team, Wahoo had the second lowest score behind Seward who shot a 207.

Jaiden Powers was the top golfer for the Warriors shooting a 47. Four strokes behind him was Kason Bunjer with a 51 and Easten Faris shot a 53.

Finishing fourth on the team was Myles Simon who ended up carding a 59, followed by Landon Brigham who had an even 60.

Wahoo traveled down to Gretna this week and took part in the Dragons Invite on March 29. Results from the meet can be found in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.