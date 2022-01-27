Wahoo dominates on their way to impressive victories

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team improved their record to 14-1 on the year last week with impressive victories over Ralston 79-31 at home and over Class B No. 3 Waverly 84-63 on the road.
In the game against Ralston, the Warriors dominated from the start. They built a commanding early lead and never looked back.
“I thought defensively we were really good,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We clogged up driving lanes and contested jumpers. We were able to get out and run and we got a lot of buckets in transition tonight. All 12 of our guys played well tonight.”
The contest started with the Warriors going on a 5-0 run. Kamron Kasischke scored a layup after grabbing control of the ball on the opening tip and then Garrett Grandgenett made a three-pointer up top.
Wahoo was firmly in control of the game, up 23-8 at the end of the first.
Marcus Glock kept the momentum for the Warriors going in the second with a driving layup and then later on Myles Simon made a layup in transition. At halftime, Wahoo had built a 44-13 edge.
A 20-10 run in the third quarter and then fifteen more points in the fourth by the Warriors helped push them to the finish line. Scoring the last two points of the game for Wahoo at the free-throw line was Barrett Lavaley.
The Warriors out-rebounded the Rams 32 to 13 in the contest. Wahoo also shot 67.3% from the field compared to just 30.8% by Ralston.
Glock had 14 points and Kasischke scored 12 in the victory. Both scoring nine points was Benji Nelson and Grandgenett, Anthony Simon and Lavaley each had six, Andrew Waido and Kade Cook finished with five, both Isaiah Simon and Owen Hancock scored four, Jaiden Powers ended up with three, and Myles Simon had two points.
It was another stellar offensive performance for Wahoo against an even better opponent in Waverly two days later. The Warriors shot 57% from the field and 56% from three, which was just too much to overcome for the Vikings.
Schernikau started the game off for Waverly with a three-pointer that made it 3-0 early on. That lead was short lived for the Vikings, as Wahoo went on a 10-2 run and led 17-14 at the end of the first.
The Warriors wasted no time pushing their lead up to 28-14 in the second. That 11-0 run was thanks to a basket by Marcus Glock, six straight points from Owen Hancock, and then a free throw from Garrett Grandgenett.
Waverly didn’t back down with a 6-0 run that was closed out by a three from Heffelfinger which cut the deficit to 28-20.
At halftime, Wahoo had an 11 point advantage up 38-27.
Keeping the offense going for the Warriors in the second half was Hancock. He made the first two baskets of the third extending the lead to 42-27.
After that, Wahoo had a double-digit lead the rest of the game. It was 61-45 at the end of three quarters and then the Warriors outscored the Vikings 23-18 in the fourth.
“This was a really nice win over a quality Class B opponent,” Scheef said. “We were really good on the offensive end throughout the game. We moved the ball, worked inside out, and shot it well. Our transition defense was not very good early, but Waverly has some good athletes, they ran the floor well and hurt us in transition. Owen Hancock and Kamron Kasischke had really good nights for us.”
Finishing with a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds was Hancock. Both Myles Simon and Kasischke scored 14 points, Glock had 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds, Nelson ended up with 10 points, Anthony Simon scored eight points, Waido had three points, and Grandgenett finished with one point.
Wahoo is the top seed in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament this week. They play the winner of Ralston and Plattsmouth at home on Jan. 27.