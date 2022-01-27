Wahoo dominates on their way to impressive victories

The Warriors out-rebounded the Rams 32 to 13 in the contest. Wahoo also shot 67.3% from the field compared to just 30.8% by Ralston.

Glock had 14 points and Kasischke scored 12 in the victory. Both scoring nine points was Benji Nelson and Grandgenett, Anthony Simon and Lavaley each had six, Andrew Waido and Kade Cook finished with five, both Isaiah Simon and Owen Hancock scored four, Jaiden Powers ended up with three, and Myles Simon had two points.

It was another stellar offensive performance for Wahoo against an even better opponent in Waverly two days later. The Warriors shot 57% from the field and 56% from three, which was just too much to overcome for the Vikings.

Schernikau started the game off for Waverly with a three-pointer that made it 3-0 early on. That lead was short lived for the Vikings, as Wahoo went on a 10-2 run and led 17-14 at the end of the first.

The Warriors wasted no time pushing their lead up to 28-14 in the second. That 11-0 run was thanks to a basket by Marcus Glock, six straight points from Owen Hancock, and then a free throw from Garrett Grandgenett.

Waverly didn’t back down with a 6-0 run that was closed out by a three from Heffelfinger which cut the deficit to 28-20.