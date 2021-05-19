Wahoo couple heads west to Wyoming after retirement

BUFFALO, Wyo. – Lucinda and Jay Morrow packed up last week and headed west to a new life and new adventures.
The couple retired from their jobs and moved to Buffalo, Wyo., a picturesque community just east of the Bighorn Mountains.
“The scenery is outstanding,” said Jay.
Jay retired from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department after working there for seven years. Prior to that, he worked for more than 30 years with the Nebraska State Patrol. Lucinda worked for the City of Wahoo for 22 years before retiring in early May.
Now they are settling in to their new home, meeting their neighbors and relaxing. They even found they have a mutual friend with a neighbor down the street, Jay said.
“Everyone we have met so far has been extremely nice and helpful,” Lucinda said.
It was the same when the couple moved to Wahoo in 1984. They both grew up in Seward. When Jay received his first assignment as a state patrol officer with Headquarters Troop in Lincoln they felt Wahoo was a good location to settle.
During his career with the state patrol, Jay remained stationed in Lincoln.
“My duties changed by my residence didn’t,” he said.
Lucinda had a few office jobs in Wahoo before landing at city hall, including a stint at the Wahoo Newspaper where she honed her keyboard skills as a typesetter. Her first position with the City of Wahoo was part-time office assistant that began in 1999.
After 18 months she was promoted to deputy clerk and served as city clerk for the last few years.
The city staff made the job enjoyable for Lucinda.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some wonderful people,” she said.
Working at city hall could be challenging when unhappy customers came in. Still, the variety kept things interesting, Lucinda said.
“There was always something new to learn,” she added.
That included ever-changing technology Lucinda dealt with over the past two decades.
“A fax machine was a novelty when I first started,” she said. “Now I don’t know how anybody functions without the internet.”
As clerk, Lucinda was the official record-keeper for the city council, documenting meetings, ordinances and other records.
“In that respect, what hasn’t changed is things are still recorded in books for permanent record, but we also make them available electronically or on the website,” she said.
The job became busier over the years, but Lucinda learned to adapt.
“You really do have to be a multi-tasker and be able to shift gears and pick up where you left off pretty quickly,” she said.
Jay was a criminal investigator for the sheriff’s department and state patrol.
“I found it satisfying because of the variety of cases you got involved in,” he said.
One of the most memorable cases Jay worked on was the one known as the “Beatrice Six.” Six residents of the Nebraska community had been convicted of rape and murder of an elderly woman in 1985. In 2009 they were pardoned and declared innocent after DNA evidence showed they had not committed the crime.
While working for the sheriff’s department, Jay worked on a memorable murder/suicide case in 2011 that took place in Ithaca. Toni Hindman used a knife to kill her husband, Tim, and their 12-year-old daughter, Ardena, before killing herself.
“It was a case I’d never see again if I worked another 30 years,” Jay said.
Jay had not planned a career in law enforcement. He went to school for automotive technology at Southeast Community College and was working in that field when a hunting buddy talked him into applying for the state patrol. The friend backed out, but Jay went through with it.
“I decided I wanted a change and law enforcement interested me,” he said.
After retiring from the state patrol, another friend talked Jay into working for the sheriff’s department. Jay knew Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz from his days as a state patrol officer.
“He didn’t have to talk very hard,” Jay said.
Jay and Lucinda made several friends through their jobs and the organizations they worked with in Wahoo. Jay was a Boy Scout leader for many years and Lucinda was connected to many groups through her job at city hall.
“I met a lot of people in the community and worked with a variety of community organizations,” she said.
Lucinda described Wahoo as a great place to raise a family.
“What always impressed me was knowing high school graduates who go out into the world and come back (to Wahoo) to raise their family,” she said.
Jay and Lucinda have seen Wahoo grow in the nearly 40 years they have lived in the community.
“There are so many things happening in Wahoo now,” Lucinda said.
There are many things and people Jay and Lucinda will miss now that they have moved to Wyoming. But they know they will be back for many visits, and expect several of their friends to travel west to see them as well.
“We are right on the way to Yellowstone,” Jay said.
Jay plans to do more hunting, fishing, hiking and camping now that he has retired. He also will turn his attention to the 1965 Chevy Corvette sitting in his garage.