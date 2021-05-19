Wahoo couple heads west to Wyoming after retirement

“He didn’t have to talk very hard,” Jay said.

Jay and Lucinda made several friends through their jobs and the organizations they worked with in Wahoo. Jay was a Boy Scout leader for many years and Lucinda was connected to many groups through her job at city hall.

“I met a lot of people in the community and worked with a variety of community organizations,” she said.

Lucinda described Wahoo as a great place to raise a family.

“What always impressed me was knowing high school graduates who go out into the world and come back (to Wahoo) to raise their family,” she said.

Jay and Lucinda have seen Wahoo grow in the nearly 40 years they have lived in the community.

“There are so many things happening in Wahoo now,” Lucinda said.

There are many things and people Jay and Lucinda will miss now that they have moved to Wyoming. But they know they will be back for many visits, and expect several of their friends to travel west to see them as well.

“We are right on the way to Yellowstone,” Jay said.