Wahoo competes hard at Norm Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS- The Wahoo Wrestling team went to Columbus on the first weekend of 2023 to participate in the 53rd Norm Mansedt Invitational on Jan. 6 and 7 at Central Community College. In a 21 team tournament, the Warriors came in 13th place with 61 points.

Winning the invite was Class A No. 2 Lincoln East with 260 points and Columbus High took second with 202.5 points.

Wahoo was short of wrestlers again, with several starters out with injuries. It is a trend, that has been plaguing the Warriors throughout the season.

Caden Smart had the top performance for Wahoo, placing third at 138 pounds. Over a two day period, he went 5-2 with four falls.

In his medal round match, Smart had a 16-4 major decision victory over Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic who had beaten him on the first day.

Grady Meyer was 3-3 at Columbus and placed fourth at 132 pounds. Also coming in fourth place and going 4-4 at 220 pounds was Dominek Rohleder.

Having a solid 4-2 finish at 182 pounds was Wyatt Rezek. Because of where his losses fell in the bracket, he ended up taking fifth place.

Noah Bordovsky at 152 pounds, Kaleb Broome at 170 and Trevor Beavers at 285 all won matches over the weekend but did not make it to the medal rounds.

On the same day, the Cedar Bluffs Boys Wrestling Team traveled to the Summerland Bobcat Invite. With only four wrestlers, the Wildcats took 15th place with eight points.

Earning a second place finish for Cedar Bluffs was Dale Shaner at 106 pounds. He beat his teammate Lucas Shaner by pin in 3:18 in his first match and then got pinned by Abraham Lopez of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 4:40 in round two.

Wyatt Johnstone didn’t medal at 285 pounds but did pick up one win. It came against Jackson Moore of South Sioux City by pin in 1:00.

This week Cedar Bluffs is at the Yutan Invite at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 12 and the Schuyler Invite at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. Wahoo will be traveling to the Arlington Invite at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 14.