Wahoo competes at Fremont Quadrangular

FREMONT- Coming off a week break, the Wahoo girls golf team returned to the links Tuesday at the Fremont Golf Club. The Warriors took on squads from Fremont Bergan, Arlington, and the Fremont High JV. On a warm, beautiful day the girls were challenged by tight fairways and slick greens.

“Today was a good learning experience for the girl,” Wahoo Girls Head Curtis Carlson said. “The Fremont Golf Club is always a challenge as the greens are fast and there is a lot of trouble around the course. Aspen was able to avoid trouble except for a couple holes and had a really good day. Erika also had a really good day carding bogeys on a couple really challenging holes. All the girls hit some really good shots but when you play a course like Fremont any bad shot leads to multiple extra shots on your scorecard.”

Leading the way for the Wahoo was Senior Aspen Eckley with a 59. Her round was highlighted by a bogey and four double bogeys.

A shot behind Eckley was Sophomore Erika Maldonado. During Maldonado’s round she had 2 bogeys and a double bogey.

Also playing for the Warriors was junior Samantha Norris who shot a 64, freshman Kenzie Koranda carding a 67, sophomore Karina Raneyw who finished with a 68, and freshman Hanah Girmus with a score of 70.

Wahoo was back on the course on Sept. 7 at the Wahoo Quadrangular played at Hilltop Country Club.