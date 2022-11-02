Wahoo comes up short against Lakeview for second time

COLUMBUS – In a battle of familiar foes on the gridiron, the Class C-1 No. 8 Wahoo football team fell to Class C-1 No. 7 Columbus Lakeview 28-17 in the first round of the C-1 Football Playoffs on Oct. 28. It was the second time this year the Vikings got the upper hand after winning 14-10 in the regular season on the same field.

Similar to last year’s playoff run, Lakeview entered their matchup with the Warriors as one of the hottest teams in C-1 with six straight wins. It showed on the field, as the Vikings racked up 333 yards of offense and held Wahoo to just 170 yards.

Out of the gate, it was Lakeview who moved the ball down the field with ease. They finished a productive drive off with an eight-yard run into the end zone to go up by seven points.

Despite a fast start from the Vikings, the Warriors fought back and were able to get three points on a 29-yard field goal off the foot of Avery Wieting to make it 7-3.

Wahoo took its only lead of the contest in the second quarter when Owen Hancock threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Sam Edmonds for a score. The extra point from Wieting was also good which gave the Warriors a three point edge at 10-7.

With around 50 seconds to go in the half, Lakeview drove deep into Wahoo territory. The Vikings cashed in on the opportunity with a six-yard pass for a touchdown that gave them a 14-10 advantage at the break.

The lead for Lakeview ballooned to 28-10 in the second half after a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a three-yard run for a score in the fourth.

Even with an 18-point deficit, the Warriors continued to play hard and found the end zone one more time to close the game out. The touchdown came on a 34-yard pass from Hancock to Avery Wieting that went the distance.

In the game, Wahoo was held to only five first downs where Lakeview finished with 20. The Warriors were also just two for nine on third down plays.

Throwing for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Wahoo was Hancock. He also ran the ball five times for 28 yards.

Wieting was the leading receiver for the Warriors with three catches for 50 yards and a score and Sam Edmonds hauled in two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Jacob Andresen led the defense with 12 tackles and Dominek Rohleder earned 11 tackles and a sack. Getting 10 tackles was Zach Fox while Sam Edmonds had five tackles and an interception.

After a 0-2 start to the year, Wahoo finishes the season with a 6-4 record. All of those losses for the Warriors came to teams who have reached the quarterfinals of the C-1 playoffs.

It was a great turnaround for the Wahoo Warriors, who never stopped fighting throughout the season.