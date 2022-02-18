Wahoo closes regular season with dominant win at Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH- After losing back-to-back games, the Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo girls basketball team was able to get back on track with a 61-27 victory over Plattsmouth on the road on Feb. 10 to close out the regular season.

Winning 4-2 early on, Sammy Leu was able to score on a fast break that put the Warriors up 6-2. After a three from Taylor Luben, that advantage was built up to five points at 13-8 by the end of the first quarter.

Wahoo started the second on a 10-2 run after Bailey Maly knocked down a three-pointer pushing the lead up to 13 points. That lead stayed at 13 points at 27-14 heading into halftime.

Up 38-19 in the third, Karley Golladay connected on a three that put the Warriors up by 21 points. Autumn Iversen made a fast break layup that increased the lead to 46-23 with one quarter remaining.

To kick off the final frame, Leu was able to connect on a three that pushed Wahoo’s lead up to 26 points.

The Warriors had 21 steals in the win over the Blue Devils and pulled down 36 rebounds. They also had a field goal percentage of 36% from the field.