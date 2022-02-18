Wahoo closes regular season with dominant win at Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH- After losing back-to-back games, the Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo girls basketball team was able to get back on track with a 61-27 victory over Plattsmouth on the road on Feb. 10 to close out the regular season.
Winning 4-2 early on, Sammy Leu was able to score on a fast break that put the Warriors up 6-2. After a three from Taylor Luben, that advantage was built up to five points at 13-8 by the end of the first quarter.
Wahoo started the second on a 10-2 run after Bailey Maly knocked down a three-pointer pushing the lead up to 13 points. That lead stayed at 13 points at 27-14 heading into halftime.
Up 38-19 in the third, Karley Golladay connected on a three that put the Warriors up by 21 points. Autumn Iversen made a fast break layup that increased the lead to 46-23 with one quarter remaining.
To kick off the final frame, Leu was able to connect on a three that pushed Wahoo’s lead up to 26 points.
The Warriors had 21 steals in the win over the Blue Devils and pulled down 36 rebounds. They also had a field goal percentage of 36% from the field.
Scoring 14 points with five rebounds, two steals, and two assists was Leu. Luben had 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists, both Iversen and Golladay had eight points, Maly dropped in six points, Kylee Kenning scored five points, Sidney Smart and Ella Lacey had three points, and Sarah Kolterman and Ava Lausterer finished with two points.
On Feb. 8, Wahoo traveled for a tough road matchup with an 18-4 Malcolm squad. In a contest where the Warriors were playing from behind for most of the game, they came up just short against the Clippers by a score of 41-40.
Trailing 6-0 in the first quarter, Leu was able to hit a three-pointer that cut the deficit to three.
Later on, Golladay hit a three making it a four-point contest. A steal on an inbound pass by Luben and a layup made it 10-8 Malcolm.
The Clippers held onto that two-point edge up 12-10 after the first quarter.
Leu started off the second quarter with a three making the score 15-13 in favor of Malcolm. On the next possession for Wahoo, Leu hit her third three and gave the Warriors their first lead at 16-15.
With little time left in the half, Wahoo got another three, this time from Sarah Kolterman in the corner. At the break, the Warriors were trailing 26-23.
The toughest quarter for Wahoo came in the third. They were held to single digits for the only time in the game with eight points while giving up 13 points to the Clippers.
With one quarter remaining, the Warriors had to dig themselves out of a 39-31 hole.
Wahoo kicked off the fourth going on a 9-0 scoring run. Golladay made a layup, Lue hit a three, Luben made one free throw, and then Iversen hit a corner three to put the Warriors up 40-39.
With 30 seconds left the Clippers scored their only points of the fourth on a layup to take a one-point lead. After a failed inbounds attempt, Wahoo had seven seconds remaining when Leu drove all the way to the hoop, but couldn’t get her shot to fall.
Leading the Warriors with 15 points, three rebounds, and five deflections was Leu. Golladay had 10 points and two rebounds, Iversen finished with seven points and five rebounds, Kolterman and Luben scored three points, and Smart finished with two points.
This week Wahoo is hosting the C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament at Wahoo High School. The Warriors played Omaha Concordia in the first round on Feb. 15. If they win they play the winner of Bishop Neumann and DC West on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in the championship game.