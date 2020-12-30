Wahoo City council voids mask mandate

Kyle Cooper of Wahoo led the public comments by stating that he opposed the mandate and supported an individual’s right to make their own decisions regarding their health. He added that the purpose of the meeting was not to debate the effectiveness of masks, but rather the government’s role in mandating mask usage.

“We’re actually talking about making criminals out of innocent people,” he said.

Enforcement of the mask mandate was being handled by the Wahoo Police Department on a complaint driven basis with fines handed out for noncompliance. No report of any citizens receiving fines has been publicly announced.

Barbara Hart of Wahoo also discussed a person’s right to choose whether or not they want to wear a mask rather than being forced to by local government.

“I will support every person in this community whether they wear a mask or choose not to,” she said. “But what I will not support is a mayor, a city council or any other body of government mandating that choice for us.”

Hart went on to say the mask requirement divided Wahoo.

“This type of mandate brings out the hate in people and mask shaming,” she said.