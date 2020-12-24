Wahoo city council voids mask mandate

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council reversed its previous decision and voided the mask mandate for the city on Tuesday night.

The council heard public comment from about a dozen opponents of the facial masks, including several people from outside of Saunders County, during its meeting held by teleconference. After the comments, the council voted on the third reading of an ordinance to reaffirm the Board of Health’s November order to require facial masks. The council had approved the first and second readings of the ordinance at previous meetings with a tie vote that was broken by the mayor.

The third reading failed to pass, as council members Stuart Krejci, Karen Boop, Carl Warford, Patrick Nagle and Ryan Ideus voted no. The only yes vote was from Council Member Chris Rappl.

After the ordinance failed, the council introduced an ordinance to void the Board of Health order. That passed on a 4-2 vote, with Rappl and Warford voting no. The council had also approved waiving the mandatory three readings, making Tuesday night’s vote the final vote on the ordinance.

The ordinance to void the mandate went into effect immediately. City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said the mayor could reconvene the Board of Health, which has the authority to issue another mask mandate if the board sees fit. Mayor Jerry Johnson said he would take the matter under advisement.