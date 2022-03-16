Wahoo City Council looks at options for city hall

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council heard four options for upgrading city hall that include remodeling the existing facililty and/or added a new structure.

Marv Larson, senior program manager with JEO Consulting Group, presented the options during the council’s regular meeting March 8.

City hall, which was built in 1958, includes the city offices and police station. Even though it is more than five decades old, it is still in good shape structurally and is in a prime location, Larson said.

“So it has a lot of benefits, certainly,” he added.

However, the current use of the building is not ideal, Larson said. There are privacy and acoustic issues in the city offices, access to the council chambers through the police department is inadequate, there is an inefficient use of space in the area occupied by police and security issues and there is space on the lower level that is underutilized, he explained.

Other drawbacks to the current facility include the presence of hazardous materials, including asbestos, that will need to be addressed during any future construction projects. Also, the building sits on a small parcel of land, .3 acres, and there is no room for expansion there, Larson said.

JEO was hired to conduct a study of the building and come up with possible solutions. Larson said they thoroughly inspected the building and created a 3D model to determine the four options.

Larson provided four options that range from remodeling and reconfiguring the current facility to renovating city hall to become solely a facility for police and emergency medical services (EMS) and relocating city hall.

Option 1 would move the council chambers into the current garage bays and move the police department into the existing city offices. The city offices would then be located in the south and west sides of the building. The basement would be used for police department and EMS, and the kitchen and restrooms would be remodeled there.

The opinion of cost for this option is around $1 million.

The plan for Option 2 is very similar to the first option, with a slight change to the council chamber configuration. The opinion of cost also increased slightly, by about $250,000 over Option 1.

The third and fourth options include new construction, which makes the price tag higher. Option 3 would keep the city offices in city hall and relocate the police and EMS to a new building. The opinion of cost is in the range of $3.1 to $3.7 million.

The fourth option would relocate city hall to a new facility and renovate the existing building for police and EMS. The opinion of cost drops slightly to $2.9 to $3.5 million, because the cost of building a new police/EMS facility in Option 3 is higher due to security and technology needs, according to Larson.

The timeline for the first two options is 13 to 16 months, while options 3 and 4 could take 21 to 30 months, Larson said.

Council President Stuart Krejci asked why the city would need to renovate city hall and build a new facility if there is underutilized square footage in the present building.

Larson said Wahoo’s anticipate growth creates the need to look beyond the next 10 to 15 years. He also noted that the options presented were not meant to be final solutions, but were developed to start discussion about the direction the council wants to go with the project, the cost and scheduling.

Mayor Jerry Johnson suggested the council schedule a work session to narrow down the options. No other action was taken.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.