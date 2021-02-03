Wahoo City Council approves tax credit

WAHOO – Even though the meeting lasted only 15 minutes, the Wahoo City Council got quite a bit done last Thursday.

The council approved certification of qualified volunteers from the Wahoo Volunteer Fire Department to receive tax credit under LB886. Council Member Chris Rappl, who is also a member of the fire department, said the members who will benefit from the $250 tax credit are those who attending training and go on calls regularly.

The council also voted to recommend approval of a Class 1 liquor license for Adelita’s Mexican Restaurant after a public hearing. In addition, the council approved a request by the Wahoo Fraternal Order of Eagles to serve alcohol before noon on Sunday, Jan. 31.

During committee meeting reports, City Administrator Melissa Harrell said a draft of an ordinance allowing limited overnight parking for residents of the downtown area will be presented at the council’s next meeting, Feb. 11. City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said a draft ordinance regarding habitual parking offenders will also be on the agenda on Feb. 11.

She also reported that the city has collected approximately $900,000 to date from the half-cent local option sales tax that was approved for the Chestnut Street Project.