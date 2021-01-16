Wahoo business students participate in competitions

WAHOO – In this time when everything has been cancelled or postponed, local colleges have been busy figuring out how to offer business competitions virtually to high school students. Instead of traveling to the colleges, students take the tests online at their high school.

WHS business students have participated in two competitions this year offered by the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.

The UNO High School Business Competition took place in October. Caden Tingelhoff placed first in Accounting and fifth in Management Information Systems. Students who earned first-place honors received a one-time $1,000 scholarship to UNO’s College of Business Administration.

The UNL Husker Invitational took place the first week of December. Wahoo swept the competition by placing first among all schools.

Over 300 students participated in the competition. Individuals who placed in the top five of an event were Caden Tingelhoff (first place, Accounting), Luke Polacek (second place, Personal Finance, fifth place, Business Calculations) and Colin Ludvik (third place, Economics).

“There is always good in everything,” commented WHS Business Instructor Barb Shanahan. “One benefit of the virtual competition is that more students were able to take part in the competitions as there were no travel limitations. We missed traveling to these schools and experiencing being on a college campus, but we welcome competing against more students.”