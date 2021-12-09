Wahoo building confidence with big wins to begin season

Underneath the basket, Golladay was able to make one of the prettier passes of the game to Kolterman. She finished off the nice dish with a layup that put Wahoo up once again at 30-29.

After coming up with a nice assist, Golladay went the length of the court after a miss by the Badgers later in third. She got under the hoop and was able to get a layup to go with contact to extend the Warriors lead to 36-32.

Wahoo continued to stretch the lead out in the fourth quarter when Sammy Leu hit a three that put the Warriors up by nine at 45-36. Another three by Iversen and then a fastbreak layup by Leu off a terrific pass from Taylor Luben sealed the win.

Leading Wahoo with 20 points on 4-6 shooting from three was Iversen. Golladay and Leu were also in double figures with 11 and ten points, while Kolterman had six, Sidney Smart scored five, Kylee Kenning and Luben both had three, and Ella Lacey finished with two.

Looking at the stat line from this game, one major thing stood out. The Warriors were able to come up with 14 steals to seven for the Badgers which was a major difference in the outcome.