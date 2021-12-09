Wahoo building confidence with big wins to begin season

Wahoo- The Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Girls Basketball Team is off to a 2-0 start to the season after two key wins over Class B opponents to start the year. They knocked off Class B No. 5 Bennington at home 60-50 on Dec. 2 and then won 54-29 at Aurora on Dec. 3.
Out of the gate against the Badgers, it was Autumn Iversen who lit up the scoreboard early for the Warriors. She had the first nine points for Wahoo on three made three-pointers.
It helped give Wahoo a 9-4 edge and a 16-12 lead after the first quarter of action.
Sarah Kolterman helped keep the Warriors moving in the right direction to begin the second frame. A layup by her underneath the hoop put the Warriors back out in front at 24-22.
A few minutes later, Wahoo found themselves trailing for the first time since early in the first. Karley Golladay changed that by making a free throw that put Wahoo up 25-24.
Overall, the story of the second quarter was the Badgers held what was an explosive Warrior offense in the first to less than ten points at nine. Bennington was able to increase their output to 14 points, and as a result, they took a 26-25 lead into the half.
The Warriors remained scrappy in the third quarter and were able to get some fastbreak points and got the Badgers in foul trouble.
Underneath the basket, Golladay was able to make one of the prettier passes of the game to Kolterman. She finished off the nice dish with a layup that put Wahoo up once again at 30-29.
After coming up with a nice assist, Golladay went the length of the court after a miss by the Badgers later in third. She got under the hoop and was able to get a layup to go with contact to extend the Warriors lead to 36-32.
Wahoo continued to stretch the lead out in the fourth quarter when Sammy Leu hit a three that put the Warriors up by nine at 45-36. Another three by Iversen and then a fastbreak layup by Leu off a terrific pass from Taylor Luben sealed the win.
Leading Wahoo with 20 points on 4-6 shooting from three was Iversen. Golladay and Leu were also in double figures with 11 and ten points, while Kolterman had six, Sidney Smart scored five, Kylee Kenning and Luben both had three, and Ella Lacey finished with two.
Looking at the stat line from this game, one major thing stood out. The Warriors were able to come up with 14 steals to seven for the Badgers which was a major difference in the outcome.
Against Aurora the next day, Wahoo was able to get off to a fast start. After a turnover by the Huskies, Golladay was able to convert a fast break layup that put her team up 8-1.
In the second quarter, Iversen connected on a three-pointer that extended the Warriors lead to nine. At halftime, Wahoo had doubled up Aurora on the scoreboard with a 24-12 lead.
The three balls continued to be a huge asset for the Warriors in the third quarter. Leu, Smart, and Golladay all made one in the third helping Wahoo score 21 points and take a 45-21 lead to the final frame.
Lacey got in on the scoring action in the fourth, knocking down a three of her own on her way to scoring six points in the contest.
Leading a very balanced scoring attack for the Warriors was Golladay with 14 points and Leu with ten points. Scoring seven was Iversen, while Josie Sutton had six, Kenning had four, Smart ended with three, and Luben and Kolterman both had two.
On Dec. 7, Wahoo took on Ashland-Greenwood at home. They play Wayne at home on Dec. 10 at 6:00 p.m.