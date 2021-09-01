Wahoo brings home trophy from Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The Wahoo Warriors softball team brought home another piece of hardware after winning the Syracuse Tournament on Saturday.

Wahoo defeated Yutan-Mead 9-2 in the championship game to win the title.

The Warriors started off strong, recording five runs in the top of the first inning and added three more in the third.

Autumn Iversen added another homerun on the season while also performing very well on the pitcher’s mound. The junior allowed only two runs on two hits and had 12 strikeouts in six innings of work.

Wahoo earned a spot in the title game by defeating Freeman by a score of 9-2.

The Warriors scored first with a run in the second inning, and added two more in the third. Freeman fought back, scoring twice in the fourth inning. But Wahoo’s big six-run fifth inning put the game away.

Iversen was 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI. Harper Hancock and Jaiden Swanson also had two hits in three at-bats. Katelyn Urban, Kylee Kenning, Abbey Borchers, Rylee Koehler and Sidney Smart also each hit singles.