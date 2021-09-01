Wahoo brings home trophy from Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The Wahoo Warriors softball team brought home another piece of hardware after winning the Syracuse Tournament on Saturday.
Wahoo defeated Yutan-Mead 9-2 in the championship game to win the title.
The Warriors started off strong, recording five runs in the top of the first inning and added three more in the third.
Autumn Iversen added another homerun on the season while also performing very well on the pitcher’s mound. The junior allowed only two runs on two hits and had 12 strikeouts in six innings of work.
Wahoo earned a spot in the title game by defeating Freeman by a score of 9-2.
The Warriors scored first with a run in the second inning, and added two more in the third. Freeman fought back, scoring twice in the fourth inning. But Wahoo’s big six-run fifth inning put the game away.
Iversen was 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI. Harper Hancock and Jaiden Swanson also had two hits in three at-bats. Katelyn Urban, Kylee Kenning, Abbey Borchers, Rylee Koehler and Sidney Smart also each hit singles.
Swanson started as pitcher for the Warriors. In four innings, she allowed four hits and two runs with five strikeouts. Iversen came on in relief and threw three strikeouts in 26 pitches.
The Warriors started the tournament with a big 12-1 win over Cass County. It was a solid offensive performance by Wahoo, with three runs in the first inning, another trio of scores in the second inning, two in the fourth and finishing it up with four in the fifth.
Wahoo had eight hits in the game, including a homerun and double by Urban and doubles by Smart, Hancock, Iversen and Lanta Hitz. Smart, Urban and Hancock each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Smart, Borchers, Hitz and Ava Lausterer had stolen bases.
Swanson was the winning pitcher. In five innings, she allowed one run on one hit and had 10 strikeouts.
Two days earlier, Wahoo easily dominated Milford 10-1 in a road game. Iversen started the game off again with a homerun and added a double as the Warriors added 11 more hits in five innings, including a double by Lausterer. Kenning had a hit in each of her three at-bats, while Iversen and Swanson went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Swanson earned another notch in the win column. She allowed one hit and one run in five innings, with 11 strikeouts.
