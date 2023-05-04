BEATRICE – A solid team performance helped power the Wahoo boys track team to their second straight Trailblazer Conference title at the conference meet in Beatrice on April 29. The Warriors blew the field away by scoring 154 points while the second place squad Platteview had 100.

“It was very exciting to win the Trailblazer Conference for the second year in a row,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We feel like we are peaking at the right time of the season. I felt the boys competed really well with the windy conditions that we experienced in Beatrice on Saturday. Having boys place in the top three in almost every event and scoring in every event that we had participants entered was special. Our focus now shifts to districts as we will try to qualify as many as possible in a very difficult district.”

Picking up two gold medals in both throws was Jake Scanlon. The sophomore tossed the disc a new PR distance of 155-08 and ended up with a mark of 48-07.50 in the shot put.

Dominek Rohleder got third in the shot put with a throw of 47-05 and fifth in the discus with a mark of 130-11.50. This was followed by Eli Shad who placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 44-04.

Benji Nelson won the triple jump by going 42-01 and Noah Bordovsky earned fourth place with a jump of 39-09.

In the high jump, Garrett Grandgenett cleared 5-07 to take third and Sawyer Lavaley earned sixth place with a PR jump of 5-05.

Earning fifth place in the long jump was Sam Edmonds with a mark of 19-08.50. Nelson snuck in to get sixth place with a jump of 19-07.

On the track, Zach Fox won both hurdle races with a time of 15.06 in the 110 hurdles and 42.58 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Coming in third in the 300 hurdles was Bordovsky, who clocked a 44.89, and Alex Borchers got fifth with a 47.19. Both of those times were PRs for the athletes.

William Nielson and Barrett Lavaley also set personal record times in the 110 hurdles. Taking third place was Nielson who ran a 16.06 and Lavaley got sixth by posting a 17.52.

Kyle Babst won the 800 meter run with a 2:07.85 and Chase Peterson got sixth place in the mile by clocking a 5:20.29.

Edmonds took first and second in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He broke the tape in the 200 with a PR time of 22.65 and got second in the 100 meter dash after running a personal record time of 10.92.

In the 400 meter dash, both Zach Fox and Grandgenett went back-to-back in third and fourth place. Running a 52.89 was Zach Fox and Grandgenett got fourth by clocking a 53.99.

Avery Wieting held on for sixth place in the 200 meter dash with a PR of 23.99.

In the relays, Wahoo took gold in the 4x400 and the 4x800. Zach Fox, Grandgenett, Wieting and Bordovsky ran a 3:47.18 in the 4x400 and Caden Smart, Calvin Babst, Ales Adamec and Kyle Babst posted an 8:42.01 in the 4x800.

Taking third place in the 4x100 relay was Gabe Harris, Wieting, Kip Brigham and Edmonds with a time of 46.46.

In the girls competition, the Warriors took fifth with 41.5 points. Winning the meet was Beatrice, who put up 174 points.

“The girls scored about as well as they were projected to score,” Fox said. “We placed in more events than we had in previous meets, so it was exciting to see the girls bring home some medals for their efforts.”

Ava Lausterer took second place in the shot put with a season best through of 94-06.

Earning silver in the high jump by clearing 4-09 was McKenna Smith. Sarah Kolterman was four spots back in sixth after jumping 4-07.

The top finisher for Wahoo in the pole vault was Megan Robinson, who cleared 8-06. Right behind her was Grace Darling in fifth with a new PR vault of 8-06.

The Warriors battled to a second place finish in the 4x800 meter relay. Smith, Alyssa Havlovic, Addy Kenning and Erin Golladay ran the race in 11:02.06.

Golladay took third in the mile after posting a 6:16.50 and Kenning got fifth in the two mile with a PR time of 14:18.65.

Clocking a personal record time of 27.85 to get fifth in the 200 meter dash was Lillie Harris while Smith took sixth in the 800 meter run by getting to the line in 2:50.11.

The final point scored by the Warriors came in the 4x400 meter relay where they got sixth place. Harris, Robinson, Darling and Cameryn Sather ran a 5:09.20.

Wahoo closes out the regular season at the Arlington Invite at 2 p.m. on May 4.