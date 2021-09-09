Wahoo boys CC win at Schuyler

SCHUYLER - The Wahoo Cross Country team took hardware away from their first meet of the season at the Schuyler Invite on Sept. 3. Winning the boys division with 32 points were the Warrior boys and the girls took fourth place with 55 points.

“I can’t be happier with the way we ran for our first meet of the year,” Head Coach Bernie Nicola said. “As expected, we have several runners that are competing for spots on the varsity squad.”

In the boys’ varsity race, there were 61 total runners. Finishing just inside the top five of all those runners was Wahoo’s Adamec in fifth in a time of 19:15.

The next three runners for the Warriors were Kleffner, Carson Reynolds, and Silas Shellito. Kleffner finished eighth in a time of 19:19, Reynolds was ninth running 19:34, and Shellito took tenth by clocking a 19:43.

Rounding out the varsity squad for the boy’s team were Keegan Brigham and Michael Robinson. Brigham got 13th in a time of 19:52 and Robinson was 15th running just under 20 minutes by clocking a 19:56.

The only girl who medaled for Wahoo was Hannaha Jorgensen. She crossed the line in eighth place overall with a time of 23:34.