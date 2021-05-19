Wahoo board renews baseball co-op

WAHOO – The Wahoo School Board members spent nearly an hour Monday night weighing the pros and cons entering into another two-year cooperative agreement with Bishop Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran on the baseball diamond.
The board met for the final time during the 2020-2021 school year and spent the majority of the meeting discussing the future of the Warrior baseball program.
The overwhelming sentiment at the meeting seemed to be continuing a partnership with Bishop Neumann, but ending the 10-year partnership with Lincoln Lutheran.
Board President Rob Brigham welcomed discussion on the topic and two members of the public spoke in favor of eliminating Lincoln Lutheran from the equation.
Board Member Mike Hancock also presented information regarding roster size while also making a plea to end the decade long arrangement with Lincoln Lutheran.
Hancock focused on the strength in numbers among the 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under baseball teams in Wahoo and felt that the Wahoo-Bishop Neumann partnership would be able to sustain itself in the coming years.
Activities Director Robert Barry presented a different argument.
Barry felt that it may be difficult to compete with the rigors of a difficult spring schedule without the talent, especially the pitching depth that Lincoln Lutheran brings to the table.
“I think it would be difficult to compete with the teams on our schedule without having the added pitching depth that having Lincoln Lutheran in mix allows us to have,” Barry stated.
The Warriors finished 10-15 last season while competing against Beatrice, Hastings, Ralston, Bennington and Norris, all teams currently playing in the Class B state tournament.
After careful consideration, the board voted 4-2 in favor of continuing the current cooperative agreement with Neumann and Lutheran. The three teams will combine forces for at least the next two seasons.
The board also accepted the resignations of elementary teachers Natalie Sherman and Dani Ficenec at last night’s meeting.
The board then approved the hiring Jackie Barry as a first grade teacher.
Elementary Principal Ben Kreifels spoke very highly of Barry at the meeting prior to the board approval of her hiring and is excited about adding her to the elementary staff.
High School Superintendent Brandon Lavaley also talked to the board about renovations to the elementary roof and stated that work will continue throughout the summer and is on schedule to be completed before students return in the fall. The board approved an additional $77,682 for the project at Monday’s meeting.