Wahoo board renews baseball co-op

“I think it would be difficult to compete with the teams on our schedule without having the added pitching depth that having Lincoln Lutheran in mix allows us to have,” Barry stated.

The Warriors finished 10-15 last season while competing against Beatrice, Hastings, Ralston, Bennington and Norris, all teams currently playing in the Class B state tournament.

After careful consideration, the board voted 4-2 in favor of continuing the current cooperative agreement with Neumann and Lutheran. The three teams will combine forces for at least the next two seasons.

The board also accepted the resignations of elementary teachers Natalie Sherman and Dani Ficenec at last night’s meeting.

The board then approved the hiring Jackie Barry as a first grade teacher.

Elementary Principal Ben Kreifels spoke very highly of Barry at the meeting prior to the board approval of her hiring and is excited about adding her to the elementary staff.

High School Superintendent Brandon Lavaley also talked to the board about renovations to the elementary roof and stated that work will continue throughout the summer and is on schedule to be completed before students return in the fall. The board approved an additional $77,682 for the project at Monday’s meeting.