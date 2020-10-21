Wahoo Board of Education discusses various HVAC options

WAHOO – The Wahoo Board of Education met inside the high school library on Monday night and listened to a presentation from Eric Sherman with Specialized Engineering Solutions.

Prior to the meeting Sherman presented the board with an 18-page presentation looking at options regarding upgrades to the HVAC systems at the high school/middle school and elementary schools.

Sherman presented the board with a myriad of choices for what it would it take to upgrade or even overhaul the existing unit at the middle school/high school.

Sherman started with the elementary school and said that the work that would need to be done to upgrade the heating and cooling system would be minimal.

That is not the case at the high school.

He talked with the board about completely overhauling the existing system and implementing a new HVAC system centered around a heat pump based system.

An overhaul would bring the middle school/high school up to code and would also bring the building up to compliance regarding new COVID-19 standards. Installing a new system would also account for any additions to the existing school or any additional construction that would happen as a result of the district’s continued growth.