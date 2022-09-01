Wahoo being put on the map by growing youth sports leagues

WAHOO- Any given Saturday you can literally not figuratively find hundreds of kids heading out to Hackberry Park, Wahoo High School, and the Wahoo Civic Center for their weekly flag football and volleyball games put on by Wahoo Parks and Recreation. This fall the organization has hit a new mark that has never been reached before, with 100 teams between the flag football and volleyball programs. It’s a long way from the days when the Wahoo Parks and Recreation sports leagues didn’t have these numbers between their youth and adult sports programs.

“The growth here has been phenomenal, not only in the fall but the spring as well,” Wahoo Parks and Recreation Superintendent Bob Schmidt said. “Not only do we have 100 youth teams this fall (football/volleyball) we had 65 youth teams this spring (soccer/volleyball). It's crazy to think my youth spring and youth fall team numbers are in many cases larger than my grand total for all adult and youth leagues in my first few years here (roughly 15 years ago).”

A big reason for the development of the program has been the ability of Schmidt to attract teams from outside of the town of Wahoo. This includes communities like Mead, Yutan, Ashland, North Bend, David City, and even as far as Shelby in Polk County.

“The reality is many communities playing here have larger city leagues that are much closer to them like in Omaha, Lincoln, and Columbus for example,” Schmidt says. “I take it as a huge compliment that they choose to come here rather than playing in a big city league. I have been told by some of those communities what made this league attractive to them and what keeps them coming is the superior organization of such and also knowing the games will be primarily hosted on Saturday mornings leaving afternoons free.”

As the leagues have continued to gain traction over the past several years, managing everything on Saturday and promoting the programs have become a job too big for one person. Because of this, Schmidt has relied heavily on the help of volunteers to fill in where he can’t be. Without them, the Wahoo Parks and Recreation sports leagues would not be where they are at today.

“With that growth, I have to rely heavily on volunteer coaches to help ensure the games go smoothly since I am spread very thin on Saturday mornings,” Schmidt said. “Some neighboring community clubs and Cavalry volleyball have also been key in helping things get organized prior to the season by promoting the programs to their schools and forming teams. Without the volunteers helping things would fail or be much smaller than they are now.”

On top of the help of volunteers, neighboring communities have also stepped up and let Wahoo Sports and Recreation use their facilities when they are needed. This just goes back to a great job the Wahoo Parks and Recreation have done in managing and running the leagues to make sure everybody gets an opportunity to play and the games get done in a timely manner on Saturday.

“As the growth started to occur in Volleyball it became a necessity for the WPR to start hosting games at Wahoo Public (for example this morning we have 4 courts of play going on at Wahoo Public and one at the Civic),” Schmidt said. “The Wahoo Public buildings and staff are a big reason we are able to host the league. Mead Public Schools and St. Wenceslaus have also stepped up to the plate when needed on several occasions to help us host games.”

As Wahoo Parks and Recreation continue to move forward with their Youth Sports Programs the goal will continue to be the development of the athletes and that each kid has an enjoyable experience playing. During Schmidt’s time with the program, he believes it’s one of the many pieces to the puzzle that has made this youth sports program so successful in the area.

“It’s neat knowing every High School team in the area has some starters and in some cases entire starting lineups that played in the leagues here till 5th or 6th,” Schmidt said. “Ultimately it's about the development of all players, not just the standouts and introducing them to a sport. Thankfully in Wahoo even with more people thinking "competitive" youth sports are what is important we have been able to continue bucking that trend and partnering up with great volunteer organizations and community programs to ensure we continue having successful developmental leagues for years to come.”