Wahoo adds towing provision to overnight parking regulations

WAHOO – Persons who accumulate 10 or more outstanding parking tickets in Wahoo will now face the possibility of having their vehicle towed.

The Wahoo City Council gave final approval to Ordinance 2365 during last Thursday’s council meeting at the Wahoo Public Library. The ordinance allows the city to tow a vehicle that has more than 10 outstanding parking tickets.

The city has for decades had a section in its municipal code prohibiting overnight parking on city streets between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the city and 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the downtown area. There are also some sections of the downtown area where parking is prohibited from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. However, the code did not include a provision to tow vehicles located in the right-of-way if there are unpaid tickets connected to the vehicle.

The new provision allows the city to treat a vehicle with 10 or more outstanding tickets as an illegally parked vehicle, subject to towing by municipal code. The purpose is to provide an additional deterrent to illegal parking, the ordinance reads.

The council also discussed plans for the proposed dog park, including specifications for fencing.