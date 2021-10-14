Wahoo accomplishes season goal

Throwing an amazing game on the mound was Autumn Iversen, who pitched all six innings, gave up two hits and had nine strikeouts. Coming up with two RBI was Borchers, Hancock and Urban.

With just a single win separating Wahoo from the state tournament, they went back to the same philosophy that helped them in the first game, which was score first.

That first run came from the leadoff batter Iversen in the top of the first, when she homered over the centerfield wall.

They continued to rough up Gering’s pitching in the second with four more runs. They were scored on an error, a single by Smart and a single by Jaiden Swanson.

After being kept off the board in the third and fourth, the Warriors went to work closing the game out in the fifth with four runs. The first two batters for Wahoo were walked and then Wotipka singled, Borchers hit a sacrifice fly and Iversen hit a ground ball in the infield to drive in the runs.

Swanson pitched all five innings in the victory, gave up one hit and struck out nine batters. Finishing with two RBI was Iversen and Smart, while Swanson, Wotipka, and Borchers drove in one run.