OMAHA – For the first time in the school’s history, the Yutan boys wrestling team had a state finalist in Derek Wacker. His record-setting performance will put a state runner-up banner in the school gym, the first banner for boys wrestling.

Wacker, at 182 pounds in Class C, started the tournament off by pinning Weston Heine of Hartington Cedar Catholic in 1:54. The junior followed that up by winning an 8-2 decision against Nate McDonald of North Bend in the quarterfinals and pinned Roman Kolbet of Gibbon in 1:18 in the semifinals.

In the finals, Wacker was matched up with a senior in Connor Wells of Broken Bow. In a low scoring match, the Yutan junior fell just short of getting gold by a 3-2 decision.

Also earning a medal for the Chieftains was Trev Arlt at 126 pounds. The senior took fourth place after going 4-2.

Arlt won his first match of the tournament by an 8-6 decision against Adain Robles of Winnebago. He then lost an 8-4 decision against Will Sprenger of Valentine and knocked off Zane Zoucha of Malcolm with a 3-2 decision.

In the heartbreak round at 126, Arlt made sure he would be a medalist with a 4-1 decision against Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek. He then defeated Braxon Rynearson of Broken Bow with a 5-3 decision and lost a 1-0 decision in the third/fourth place match against Carson Wood of Boone Central.

Bryce Kolc at 120 pounds wasn’t able to medal but picked up one victory. It was a come-from-behind 6-5 decision against Landon Sund of Bishop Neumann.

Also getting one win was Jesse Kult at 152 pounds. The junior knocked off Conner Heuhalfen of Battle Creek with a 6-3 decision.

Going 0-2 at 113 pounds for Yutan was Janson Pilkington. He was pinned in 0:39 and 2:06 against Ashton Dane of Gordon-Rushville and Trey Hill of Arlington.

Winning the team title for Class C with 119 points was Broken Bow. Bishop Neumann took second place with 97 points. The Chieftains tied for 17th place with 36 points.