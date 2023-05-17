OMAHA – The second-seeded Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team was upset by the seventh seed Elkhorn 4-0 in the first round of the Class B State Baseball Tournament at Werner Park in Omaha on May 13.

“Yeah we didn’t play our best baseball today, that’s for sure,” W/BN/LL Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “In the state tournament, you got to show up and play your best baseball and we were far from it today.”

In the top of the first, the Antlers came out swinging a hot bat with both Connor Hunt and Gil Schroeder singling. After a strikeout by Ryan Bokelmann, Aidan Lofgren made an error at third base that scored one run.

Elkhorn’s second run of the inning came in two batters later when Andrew Salvatore popped out to center field driving in Schroeder from third.

The Antlers would tack on one run in the top of the second on an error in left field by Nolan VanSlyke. Elkhorn’s final run of the contest was scored in the fourth on a fly out to Kael Eddie in right field that was deep enough for Ryan Ellison to tag up and score from third base.

The Warriors, who finished the game with three hits, struggled to make solid contact the entire game against Andrew Salvatore for the Antlers. He didn’t have overpowering pitches, but just found ways to get batters out.

“The kid threw well for sure,” Weyers said. “That’s what we had heard that he does. He doesn’t overpower you, but he throws strikes and finds a way to get you out. You got to tip your cap to him; we probably hit him hard twice all night.”

A bright spot in what was a tough outcome for W/BN/LL was freshman Kaden Christen. He pitched three innings in relief and gave up no runs and had four strikeouts.

“He has got that in him and he has done that for us all year,” Weyers said. “We know we can depend on him coming out of the bullpen and that’s a big spot for a 15-year-old kid to be in. He came in, threw strikes and did well.”

Finishing with four innings pitched, one earned run allowed and six strikeouts as the starter was Bokelmann.

Conor Booth, Lofgren and VanSlyke all ended up with one hit.

With the loss, the Warriors moved into the loser’s bracket and played Omaha Skutt Catholic on May 15 at Tal Anderson Field. Results on how the Warriors fared against the SkyHawks and in any other game at the state tournament can be found in the May 25 issue of the Wahoo Newspaper.