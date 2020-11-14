Voters choose school board members

YUTAN – The unofficial election results show three challengers in the lead in the race for three seats on the Yutan Board of Education.

The projected top three vote-getters were Daniel Egr, Eric Wilke and Adam Wacker. Incumbent Jaime Long was in fourth place, followed by Todd Tasich and Charles Lorenz.

As of Monday, vote totals were Egr with 637, Wilke got 521, Wacker had 496, Long received 453, Tasich had 421 and Lorenz got 353. Scattered write-ins received 26 votes.

The Raymond Central school board is separated into wards. There were two candidates for Ward 5, with one winner. Incumbent Matt Blanchard received 323 votes. His opponent, declared write-in Heather Kreitman-Maxson, received 55 votes. There were eight votes for scattered write-ins.

The Mead school board had three candidates for three vacancies. Stephanie Langmeier led the candidates with 544 votes, followed by Sara Nicola with 501. Kevin Hough received 441 votes. Eighteen votes were cast for scattered write-ins.

Cedar Bluffs voters had three candidates to choose from for three seats on the school board. Shannon Lubker earned 518 votes, followed by Garlyn Grosse with 425 and Wesley Biehler with 346. There were 27 votes for scattered write-ins.

These results remain unofficial until local election officials certify the results at a later date.