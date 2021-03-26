Volunteer saves community members thousands

WAHOO – Medicare is a confusing topic. Information can be hard to find and mistakes can result in lifetime penalties. Nebraska SHIP, a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, makes it easier, providing local, unbiased Medicare education and counseling to Nebraskans with Medicare through its network of volunteer counselors.
Linda Maly has been a Nebraska SHIP volunteer since 2002, helping residents of the Wahoo and surrounding community with their Medicare questions throughout the year and during Medicare’s open enrollment. During last year’s open enrollment, Maly assisted 518 people.
“Linda has been an excellent SHIP volunteer counselor, but has outdone herself this past year,” said Nebraska SHIP Administrator Alicia Jones. “Her efforts in Wahoo and the surrounding area produced a total combined savings of $251,736.33 in prescription drug costs.”
Maly continues to help people with Medicare, their families and friends, throughout the year to ensure they are maximizing their benefits through one-on-one counseling or educational events in partnership with community resources.
“Without the dedication of Linda, there is no way SHIP would be able to reach as many people in Saunders County as we do. When people are faced with a confusing topic like Medicare, having a trusted and dedicated local resource to turn to is priceless,” said Jones.
Medicare Open Enrollment takes place in the fall of each year, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During that time, people with Medicare are encouraged to review their Medicare coverage and compare their options for the next year. Even people who are happy with their coverage should consider comparing, because plans can change their coverage and cost each year.
Nebraska SHIP will be providing two Medicare classes at the Learning Center in Wahoo at 536 N. Broadway St. on March 25 and April 8. The first of these classes is called “Welcome to Medicare” and provides information about Medicare’s cost, coverage and enrollment. The second class is called “Navigating Medicare.gov” and will built upon the knowledge gained from the first class, demonstrating the use of tools people with Medicare have available to make informed decisions.
Maly will be on hand to answer questions and provide support during these sessions. There is no fee for the classes and registration can be done by contacting Nebraska SHIP at 402-471-2841 or toll free at 800-234-7119.