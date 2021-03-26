Volunteer saves community members thousands

WAHOO – Medicare is a confusing topic. Information can be hard to find and mistakes can result in lifetime penalties. Nebraska SHIP, a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, makes it easier, providing local, unbiased Medicare education and counseling to Nebraskans with Medicare through its network of volunteer counselors.

Linda Maly has been a Nebraska SHIP volunteer since 2002, helping residents of the Wahoo and surrounding community with their Medicare questions throughout the year and during Medicare’s open enrollment. During last year’s open enrollment, Maly assisted 518 people.

“Linda has been an excellent SHIP volunteer counselor, but has outdone herself this past year,” said Nebraska SHIP Administrator Alicia Jones. “Her efforts in Wahoo and the surrounding area produced a total combined savings of $251,736.33 in prescription drug costs.”

Maly continues to help people with Medicare, their families and friends, throughout the year to ensure they are maximizing their benefits through one-on-one counseling or educational events in partnership with community resources.