Volleyball team drops two

LINCOLN – The Raymond Central volleyball team came out strong but wasn’t able to keep their momentum going in a three-set loss to C-1 No.1 Lincoln Lutheran on Aug. 31. The Mustangs were defeated by the Warriors 19-25, 15-25, and 12-25.
Early in the first set, Raymond Central trailed 6-4 and was able to come back and tie the match up at 9-9. With the score tied at 19-19, Lincoln Lutheran rallied off six points to win the first and take control of the match.
A bright spot for the Mustangs in the defeat was their play at the front of the net. They picked up five blocks in the match, four by Madi Lubischer, compared to the Warriors’ three.
Freshman Quincy Cotter was Raymond Central’s leader in kills with seven, while both Zoie Stachura and Emaree Harris had two.
At the service line Makenna Gehle served up three aces and Lubischer had two. Autumn Haislet was the Mustangs best player in terms of digging with 15 in the match.
On Sept. 2, Raymond Central traveled to Valley to play in the Douglas County West Triangular against DC West and Logan View/Scribner-Synder. The Mustangs lost to the Falcons in the first match 2-1 and rebounded to beat the Patriots 2-0.
Against DC West, the Falcons won a close first set 25-21. Raymond Central pulled out all the stops in the second as they cruised to a 25-11 victory.
In the decisive third set, it was another close battle between the two squads. Just like the first set, DC West was able to pull away at the bitter end and won again 25-21.
Leading the Mustangs with eight kills in the match was Cotter. Both Lubischer and Harris recorded four kills.
At the service line, Haislet had four aces to lead the team. She also had a team high 20 digs, followed by Makenna Gehle with six.
In the second match, a win for Raymond Central was never in doubt as they defeated the Patriots 25-12 in both sets.
Harris paced the Mustangs in the match with six kills while Cotter racked up five. Ending with three kills in the match was Gehle and Lubischer had two.
Senior Hannah Kile had a great match at the service line with five aces. Haislet ended up earning three aces, while Harris finished with two and Stachura had one.
Raymond Central was back in action vs Louisville at home on Sept. 7 and they play at David City on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
