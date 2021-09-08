Volleyball team drops two

LINCOLN – The Raymond Central volleyball team came out strong but wasn’t able to keep their momentum going in a three-set loss to C-1 No.1 Lincoln Lutheran on Aug. 31. The Mustangs were defeated by the Warriors 19-25, 15-25, and 12-25.

Early in the first set, Raymond Central trailed 6-4 and was able to come back and tie the match up at 9-9. With the score tied at 19-19, Lincoln Lutheran rallied off six points to win the first and take control of the match.

A bright spot for the Mustangs in the defeat was their play at the front of the net. They picked up five blocks in the match, four by Madi Lubischer, compared to the Warriors’ three.

Freshman Quincy Cotter was Raymond Central’s leader in kills with seven, while both Zoie Stachura and Emaree Harris had two.

At the service line Makenna Gehle served up three aces and Lubischer had two. Autumn Haislet was the Mustangs best player in terms of digging with 15 in the match.

On Sept. 2, Raymond Central traveled to Valley to play in the Douglas County West Triangular against DC West and Logan View/Scribner-Synder. The Mustangs lost to the Falcons in the first match 2-1 and rebounded to beat the Patriots 2-0.