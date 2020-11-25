Visit531 launches book

Varner is a travel junkie who looks forward to annual summer vacations with the family. When his family trip was cancelled by the pandemic, he came up with the idea to visit every incorporated community in his home state and enlisted Schneider, his best friend since childhood.

They started in Saunders County in April and traversed the entire state over the next four months, ending their expedition where it began – in their hometown of Wahoo – last July.

As they visited each town in the state, Varner and Schneider took nearly 4,000 pictures and chronicled their travels on their Facebook page. They documented the warm welcomes they received and the wonderful visits they had with Nebraskans along the way.

“We remembered the conversations with people on our trips and incorporated them (into the book),” Varner said.

While they were still roaming around the state, one of their followers suggested the pair write a book about their journey.

It took a while for them to sit down and put the book together. After they finished their excursion in July, they stepped back and took a break from the project. Then in September, while they were full-time students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, they got down to work. In less than two months, they were finished.