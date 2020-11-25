Visit531 launches book

WAHOO – When last we saw Seth Varner and Austin Schneider, the “Visit 531” guys were finishing the final leg of their excursion to visit all 531 incorporated communities in Nebraska. Now, the Wahoo duo has penned a book about their journey.
Varner and Schneider’s book, “Visit531 Nebraska: Our Journey to Every Incorporated Town in the State,” launched online at midnight on Tuesday. The book is being sold exclusively through the pair’s website, visit531nebraska.com, at first and will be at select retail outlets like the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island at a later date.
The pair said they are using the internet initially as their main sales outlet to give their followers across the state a chance to buy the book right after the launch.
“We wanted to focus on our followers first to make sure they get their copies first,” Varner said.
There are about 23,000 followers on their Facebook page, Visit531Nebraska, where they documented their four-month expedition across the state.
Varner and Schneider embarked on their journey earlier this year as a way to beat boredom that resulted when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled in-person classes at their schools and sent them back home to Wahoo. Varner was a freshman at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Schneider attended Concordia University in Seward.
Varner is a travel junkie who looks forward to annual summer vacations with the family. When his family trip was cancelled by the pandemic, he came up with the idea to visit every incorporated community in his home state and enlisted Schneider, his best friend since childhood.
They started in Saunders County in April and traversed the entire state over the next four months, ending their expedition where it began – in their hometown of Wahoo – last July.
As they visited each town in the state, Varner and Schneider took nearly 4,000 pictures and chronicled their travels on their Facebook page. They documented the warm welcomes they received and the wonderful visits they had with Nebraskans along the way.
“We remembered the conversations with people on our trips and incorporated them (into the book),” Varner said.
While they were still roaming around the state, one of their followers suggested the pair write a book about their journey.
It took a while for them to sit down and put the book together. After they finished their excursion in July, they stepped back and took a break from the project. Then in September, while they were full-time students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, they got down to work. In less than two months, they were finished.
Each chapter archives one of their trips. A few of the trips were broken down into multiple chapters because they had gone to so many towns during that particular journey.
Included are pictures of the boys by the sign at each town’s entrance and more photos, along with memories from the village or city.
They also incorporated the history of how each town was named and what they call “fun facts” about each location.
Schneider did a lot of the leg work to uncover the intriguing information.
“I looked for fun interesting things about the town or famous people that came from the town, things like that,” he said.
Varner and Schneider have included an interactive element to the book that they are really excited about. The book has bar codes where readers can access albums full of photos, plus videos, with their smart phones and other electronic devices.
“They can also see different interviews we had over the course of the trip,” Schneider said.
They plan to continue to add new content to the albums periodically. Some will be taken from their 2020 expedition, while other photos and videos will come as they revisit some of their favorite towns.
“Basically the book keeps getting added to forever,” Varner said. “There is always new content coming.”
The pair chose to make the book interactive to keep costs down. They are self-publishing the book, which can be an expensive process as they are responsible for all of the costs up front. The more color photos they include in the book, the more expensive printing and the final cost of the book would be, they said.
They are also minimizing costs by shipping the books to buyers themselves.
One of the most important photos in the book ended up being the result of a happy accident. Varner said they were taking pictures at Lake Wanahoo for t-shirts they designed and captured an image with the sun in the background that was perfect for the book’s cover.
They have printed 1,000 copies for their initial run. Timing the launch right as the holiday shopping season gets underway is optimal for sales, they hope.
“We wanted to get it out by Christmas,” Varner said.
They are hoping that their followers, as well as people with an interest in learning about the people and places of Nebraska and a little bit about its history, will buy a copy.
“It’s a White Pages for Nebraska, in a way,” Varner said.
