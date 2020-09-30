Virtual candidate forum will be held on Oct. 6

WAHOO – The Wahoo Newspaper will host a virtual candidate forum for three local races, including the District 23 Legislative seat, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors District 6 seat and the Wahoo School Board race. The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

The two candidates for the District 23 Legislative seat are incumbent Bruce Bostleman of Brainard and challenger Helen Raikes of Ashland.

In the District 6 Supervisors race, Tom Hrdlicka and Kyle Morgan are on the ballot. The current supervisor, Ed Rastovski, opted not to run for re-election.

In the Wahoo Public Schools Board of Education race, there are five candidates for three vacancies on the board. The candidates are Michael Hancock, Alex R. Shada, Andrew Rehmann, Renae Feilmeier and Roger Harders.

Details about how to access the online forum will be provided on the Wahoo Newspaper’s Facebook page and website (www.wahoonewspaper.com) prior to the event.