Village board tables library audit discussion

A sign and padlock then appeared on the door of the library informing the public that the library is temporarily closed due to a pending audit by the Nebraska State Auditor. The pending audit was on the Feb. 9 agenda along with the library board.

Feilmeier also suggested that the board could move forward with the proposal of an ordinance that will make amendments to how library board members are selected during this meeting.

“My best advice here and that is the Nebraska Library Commission does not have authority over the village board of trustees,” Feilmeier said.

Village Board Member Mike Blazek said that this ordinance would alter the geographical standpoint of how board members are chosen by the village board.

“Currently it’s just in the city limits,” Blazek said. “If we are going to have trouble getting five members that we move it outside the city limits. You can’t be in an other community, but you can be within a 10-mile radius.”