Village board discusses library audit

VALPARAISO – The Village of Valparaiso Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Feb. 16 to discuss the future of the currently-closed Valparaiso Public Library.
Board Member Mike Blazek announced that officials from the Nebraska State Auditor’s office were on site as of Feb. 9 to audit the library. Blazek said results from the audit will be given to the village seven to 14 days from onset of the audit. Once the village has given a response, the results will be made public.
It’s been about eight months since the village board first asked for the all invoices of library purchases from November 2019 to present. In that time, the village board has still not received the complete invoices from the library despite multiple unofficial and official requests.
Out of frustration, Blazek made a motion to “suspend the village participation of payments for the library” during the December meeting due to the lack of receipts. After this, a Facebook page called “We Love our Library in the Valley” was created with the goal of “providing the facts as we understand them and bring together people who value our library.”
On Jan. 12, the village board decided that the library board needs to provide the village with the Amazon account information and the remainder of the receipts. While library officials did not provide the remainder of the receipts, the village was able to access them with the account in formation.
The library has been closed since Jan. 27 after a special meeting held by the board where they agreed to cease library operations temporarily due to the pending audit.
The village board was originally scheduled to discuss the audit on Feb. 9, but tabled the matter. Village Board Chairperson Jim Rezac received a call from someone who said they were a representative from the Nebraska Library Commission prior to the meeting, informing him that the village board could not discuss the situation with the library.
Along with the audit discussion, the village board also tabled an ordinance that would expand where a library board member can live from in-town to a 10-mile radius around town.
This ordinance came about after Blazek announced that the current library board is invalid because the members’ terms have not been renewed during the Jan. 12 meeting. Despite appointments made during the December meeting, Blazek claims that the library board was not specifically listed in those appointments, meaning that the library board’s term ended in December 2019 and has not been renewed.
On Feb. 16, Board Member Jeff Draper expressed hesitance toward allowing library board members from outside of town to be appointed.
“I have a big problem with someone who doesn’t pay taxes to the village being in charge of the money,” Draper said.
During the special meeting on Feb. 16, the village board approved this ordinance with the amendment that the radius is decreased to a five-mile radius. Draper was the only no vote.
Blazek said the board currently has seven names for the five-person board. Four of those names live within the village limits and the remaining three live outside of town. The village board appointed Draper and Board Member Beverly Bartek to interview each person interested in the library board. They will report back to the village board with their recommendations no earlier than 15 days from Feb. 16.
For now, Blazek said the library will continue to be closed for the next couple of weeks until the audit is complete and new library board members are appointed.
“We don’t want to put any false hopes out there but I would think just in the time frame the library is probably going to be down for the next couple of weeks for sure,” Blazek said.