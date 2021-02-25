Village board discusses library audit

VALPARAISO – The Village of Valparaiso Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Feb. 16 to discuss the future of the currently-closed Valparaiso Public Library.

Board Member Mike Blazek announced that officials from the Nebraska State Auditor’s office were on site as of Feb. 9 to audit the library. Blazek said results from the audit will be given to the village seven to 14 days from onset of the audit. Once the village has given a response, the results will be made public.

It’s been about eight months since the village board first asked for the all invoices of library purchases from November 2019 to present. In that time, the village board has still not received the complete invoices from the library despite multiple unofficial and official requests.

Out of frustration, Blazek made a motion to “suspend the village participation of payments for the library” during the December meeting due to the lack of receipts. After this, a Facebook page called “We Love our Library in the Valley” was created with the goal of “providing the facts as we understand them and bring together people who value our library.”