Village board addresses audit and Rezac resignation

The auditor listed several possible Nebraska State Statutes that Springer, who is also a member of the Raymond Central School Board of Education, may have broken. There is currently an active investigation being conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol which is inhibiting the library board from reopening the library.

Trutna said they aren’t sure if they can replace the library director at this point since Springer hasn’t been fired and no charges have been filed. Trustee Mike Blazek suggested that the library board move forward with hiring despite Trutna’s concern about going to court and finding Springer potentially innocent.

“If this isn’t a perfect case of subordination on so many levels,” Blazek said. “We should visit with him (the village attorney)...but I cannot imagine we cannot move forward with that.”

In June 2020, the village board began requesting full Amazon invoices from Springer after concern about what was being purchased and why some statement pages were missing.