Vikings win Thunderbolt Wrestling Invite

LINCOLN – The Waverly girls wrestling team picked up their first tournament title in program history at the Lincoln Pius Girls Wrestling Invite on Jan. 16. With five wrestlers the Vikings scored 38 points and Lincoln East came in second with 29 points.

Sophie Johnson, Mackenzie Olson and Arian Rodriguez all took first at 110, 115 and 140 pounds, respectively.

Johnson picked up her title with a pair of wins over Thalia Rivera of Lincoln Southeast. Both victories came by pin in 5:34 and 3:15.

In her first three rounds, Olson pinned Grace Frahm of Lincoln East, Deja Judd of Lincoln North Star and Rachel Feldhaus of Lincoln Pius X in 3:27, 1:47 and 1:16. She got her fourth pin at 115 pounds when she defeated Maia Ruben of Lincoln Southeast in 3:20 for first place.

Like Johnson, Ariana Rodriguez picked up two pins over the same person in order to win at 140 pounds. They came against Kirah Ackley of Lincoln Northeast in 3:10 and 2:42.

Getting second place at 120 and 125 pounds were Grace Neeman and Jasmia Rodriguez. Winning by pin in 5:44 over Campbell Colborn of Lincoln Southeast was Neeman and Jasmia Rodriguez knocked off Nataly Miller of Lincoln Southwest in 2:30.

The same day, the Raymond Central girls wrestling team traveled to the Battle Creek Invite. In a 35-plus team tournament, the Mustangs came in 23rd place with 26 points.

Sophia Shultz earned another tournament championship at 115 pounds. The junior pinned Hannah Burris of Wayne, Ellison Berkeland of Lakeview and Jolyn Pzehl of Ainsworth in 0:11, 0:49 and 1:15.

On Jan. 20, Raymond Central competed in the Louisville Invite and took 23rd place with 21 points. Shultz came in second place at 115 pounds and lost her first match of the year.

She pinned Veronica Schechinger of Riverside-Oakland in 0:57 and Kylee Plowman of Conestoga in 0:42. In the first place match, Shultz fell by a 16-1 tech fall against Molly Allen of Riverside-Oakland.

Waverly was also in action on Jan. 20 at the Plattsmouth Girls Invite. In a 14-team tournament, the Vikings came in fifth place and scored 60 points.

Winning for Waverly at 170 and 115 pounds were Jaelyn Dicke and Mackenzie Olson.

In her first two matches, Olson pinned Allison Wheeler of Blair and Rylee Packett of Nebraska City in 4:26 and 0:46. She got the third pin of the day in 2:55 against Sydney Ferzely of Elkhorn.

Also picking up all her wins by pin was Dicke. The seniors victories came in 1:29, 5:55 and 1:00 over Nadjmina Akhmadzade of Blair, Anna Kent of Nebraska City and Kelis Tawzer of Lewis Central.

Taking third place was Jasmia Rodriguez at 125 pounds. She got three wins by pin in 3:41, 2:33 and 2:23 against Daisy Hill of Plattsmouth, Maia Opetaia-Swope of Blair and Daisy Hill of Plattsmouth.

Both Neeman at 120 pounds and Johnson at 110 pounds didn’t medal but got one win apiece. Earning a 12-5 decision was Neeman and Johnson got a pin in 0:42.

On Jan. 21, Raymond Central was back in action at the Weeping Water Invite. The Mustangs took 19th place with 28 points.

Getting first place and picking up the 100th win of her career was Shultz. She got three pins in 0:18, 0:21 and 0:37 against Natalie Carreto of Schuyler, Nadia Pond of Schuyler and Corah Linnaus of Stanton.

This week Raymond Central is hosting their home invite at 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Waverly has a dual at home against Fremont at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 and will be at the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.