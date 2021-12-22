Vikings win nail bitter over Patriots on the road

HASTINGS- Behind an excellent performance by Cole Murray with 16 points, the Class B No. 3 Waverly Boys Basketball Team was able to go on the road and pick up a 44-40 win over Adams Central in the Holiday Hoops Classic at Hastings College on Dec. 18.
Early on the Vikings turned defense into offense when Preston Harms stole a ball and threw it up ahead to Murray for the easy bucket. After one-quarter of action, Waverly had an 8-2 advantage.
Things became much more interesting in the second, with both teams matching each other’s intensity. In the end, it was the Vikings who came out ahead on the scoreboard 11-10 in the quarter and had a 19-12 halftime advantage.
Similar to the second, it was back and forth between the two squads in the third. This time the Patriots were able to battle Waverly to a 9-9 tie on the scoreboard, making it 28-21 heading to the fourth.
In the last period, Paul Fago caught fire for Adams Central scoring a majority of his game high 23 points. Despite giving up 19 points to the Patriots on defense, the Vikings were able to get enough offense with 16 to hold on for the victory.
Finishing behind Murray’s 16 points was AJ Heffelfinger who scored nine points. Dropping in seven points was Preston Harms, Landon Tjaden scored four, both Carter Gullion and Riley Marsh had three, and Samuel Schernikau had two points.
On Dec. 17, the Waverly found themselves in another tough game against Class B No. 7 Elkhorn North. Unfortunately, the Vikings weren’t able to pull out the victory over the Wolves and lost 55-49.
During the first quarter, Harms gave the home crowd something to get excited about with a three that were the first points of the game. Later on, Murray also knocked down a three that cut the Wolves advantage to one point at 9-8.
Elkhorn North would end the first quarter on an 8-2 run and grabbed a 17-10 lead after one-quarter of action.
After a rough finish to the first, Heffelfinger got things going for Waverly with a three. The Vikings ended up battling the Wolves to a 14-14 tie on the scoreboard and trailed 31-24 at halftime.
Waverly had a very good start to the second half, going on an 11-8 scoring run. Capping the fast start off with a made three was Tjaden.
Heading to the final frame, the Vikings were trailing 42-37.
Waverly fought hard in the final frame by scoring 12 points. They just couldn’t get enough stops on defense against the Wolves who ended up scoring 13 points.
Harms and Tjaden were the leading scorers for the Vikings with 13 points, while Heffelfinger also finished in double figures with ten points. Murray scored seven points, Marsh had four, and Skrobecki scored two.