Vikings win nail bitter over Patriots on the road

HASTINGS- Behind an excellent performance by Cole Murray with 16 points, the Class B No. 3 Waverly Boys Basketball Team was able to go on the road and pick up a 44-40 win over Adams Central in the Holiday Hoops Classic at Hastings College on Dec. 18.

Early on the Vikings turned defense into offense when Preston Harms stole a ball and threw it up ahead to Murray for the easy bucket. After one-quarter of action, Waverly had an 8-2 advantage.

Things became much more interesting in the second, with both teams matching each other’s intensity. In the end, it was the Vikings who came out ahead on the scoreboard 11-10 in the quarter and had a 19-12 halftime advantage.

Similar to the second, it was back and forth between the two squads in the third. This time the Patriots were able to battle Waverly to a 9-9 tie on the scoreboard, making it 28-21 heading to the fourth.

In the last period, Paul Fago caught fire for Adams Central scoring a majority of his game high 23 points. Despite giving up 19 points to the Patriots on defense, the Vikings were able to get enough offense with 16 to hold on for the victory.