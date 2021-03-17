Vikings upset defending champs in first round

LINCOLN – Twenty-five years.

Waverly basketball fans have waited since the Clinton administration to see the boys basketball team win a game in the state tournament.

The wait ended after the seventh-seeded Vikings were able to score a 41-40 opening round victory over the second-seeded and defending champ Omaha Skutt Skyhawks on March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was a story of redemption for Waverly senior Andrew Heffelfinger.

After missing two free throws with 20 seconds left that could have given his team the lead, the Waverly senior hit the biggest shot of his career.

Heffelfinger caught the ball at the top of the key, went left and pulled up for what proved to be the game-winner with three seconds remaining.

He didn’t even see it go in.

“I didn’t really see it go in at first because I was on the ground, but I looked up and saw the crowd going crazy; I got up and couldn’t believe it,” Heffelfinger said.