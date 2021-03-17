Vikings upset defending champs in first round

LINCOLN – Twenty-five years.
Waverly basketball fans have waited since the Clinton administration to see the boys basketball team win a game in the state tournament.
The wait ended after the seventh-seeded Vikings were able to score a 41-40 opening round victory over the second-seeded and defending champ Omaha Skutt Skyhawks on March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was a story of redemption for Waverly senior Andrew Heffelfinger.
After missing two free throws with 20 seconds left that could have given his team the lead, the Waverly senior hit the biggest shot of his career.
Heffelfinger caught the ball at the top of the key, went left and pulled up for what proved to be the game-winner with three seconds remaining.
He didn’t even see it go in.
“I didn’t really see it go in at first because I was on the ground, but I looked up and saw the crowd going crazy; I got up and couldn’t believe it,” Heffelfinger said.
The game got off to an ominous start for the Vikings as they lost junior Drew Miller to a knee injury less than a minute into the game.
Enter Riley Marsh and AJ Heffelfinger to the rescue off the Viking bench.
The duo, along with sophomore Preston Harms, helped the Vikings forge a 23-22 halftime lead over the Skyhawks.
Veteran Coach Ryan Reeder knew that OSC would come out swinging in the second half.
“We talked at halftime that if you want to win the game, you’re going to have to bleed,” Reeder said. “They were going to come out fighting and it was going to be a Class B dogfight.”
Junior Hogan Wingrove did in fact leave the game bloodied in the third quarter.
Wingrove took his lumps, but slowed double-digit scorer Luke Skar to just four total points while battling him on the interior.
The Viking effort on the defensive end sustained the teams’ traded blows in the third quarter with the Vikings taking a 36-32 lead into the final eight minutes.
Waverly only made two baskets in the fourth quarter, but one of them proved to be the game winner.
Andrew Heffelfinger scored 14 points to lead the Vikings while Harms added nine more (all in the first half on three made threes).