Vikings tune up for conference, district meets

CRETE – The Waverly Viking track and field teams got a good day to compete on April 29 when they traveled to Crete for a nine-team invitational.

The girls captured their fifth team title in a row, winning the meet with 130 points.

Senior sprinter Macy Persinger scored 10 points in the 400-meter dash after winning the event with a time of 59.71. She also finished second in the 200 after crossing the finish line with a time of 26.82.

Persinger teamed with Mary Schulyak, Joslyn Rice and Grace Hartweg to win the sprint relay by more than a second with a time of 50.62.

Freshman Millie Waldo captured meet honors in the 800-meter run after completing her two laps in 2:28.56.

The Viking freshman teamed with Maya Qualset, Anna Clarke and Joslyn Rice to finish runner-up in the mile relay with a time of 4:16.

Waldo also ran two laps on the Viking two-mile relay team which scored 10 points at the meet after winning the event with a time of 10:27. Emelia Rourke, Shianne Benker and Grace Lange also ran on the relay team.