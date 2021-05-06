Vikings tune up for conference, district meets

CRETE – The Waverly Viking track and field teams got a good day to compete on April 29 when they traveled to Crete for a nine-team invitational.
The girls captured their fifth team title in a row, winning the meet with 130 points.
Senior sprinter Macy Persinger scored 10 points in the 400-meter dash after winning the event with a time of 59.71. She also finished second in the 200 after crossing the finish line with a time of 26.82.
Persinger teamed with Mary Schulyak, Joslyn Rice and Grace Hartweg to win the sprint relay by more than a second with a time of 50.62.
Freshman Millie Waldo captured meet honors in the 800-meter run after completing her two laps in 2:28.56.
The Viking freshman teamed with Maya Qualset, Anna Clarke and Joslyn Rice to finish runner-up in the mile relay with a time of 4:16.
Waldo also ran two laps on the Viking two-mile relay team which scored 10 points at the meet after winning the event with a time of 10:27. Emelia Rourke, Shianne Benker and Grace Lange also ran on the relay team.
Senior hurdler Whitney Lauenstein swept both events in Crete. She won the 100’s with a time of 15.59 and the 300’s with an impressive time of 46.10.
Clark added a third-place finish in the 300’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 49.67.
Lauenstein also won a competitive high jump event after clearing 5-7 for the second time this year.
Hartweg secured 10 points after winning the pole vault, clearing 10-4.
Long jumper Alexis Sheperd added six points in the event after finishing third with a mark of 15-5.75.
The boys team fell 12 points shy of winning the team championship after scoring 135 team points.
Sprinter Will Armatys won the 200-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 22.68.
He also added a third-place finish in a very competitive 100-meter dash. Armatys was clocked at 11.15.
Teammate Caiden Rose also medaled in both the 100 (11.33) and 200-meter (23.54) events in Crete.
Both sprinters teamed with Preston Harms and Sawyer Hovelsrud to win the 400-meter dash going away with a season-best time of 43.41.
400-meter competitors A.J. Heffelfinger and Cole Murray battled to the finish line in the event while finishing first and second respectively with times of 51.41 and 51.93.
Both runners teamed with Harms and Rose to form the winning mile relay team (3:31).
Conrad Schroeder finished fourth in the mile with a time of 4:49 and teammate Trae Greve finished third in the two-mile with a time of 10:47.
Hogan Wingrove won both hurdle events and the triple jump at the meet in Crete.
The senior won the 110’s with a time of 15.34 the 300’s with a time of 40.30 and the triple jump with a mark of 41-07.25.
Discus competitor Tyztin Hoos finished runner-up in the event with a mark of 144-7.