BEATRICE – The Waverly girls tennis team added another piece of hardware to their season resume with a second place finish at the Beatrice Invite on May 6. In four different events, the Vikings were able to walk away with medals.

Leading the pack for Waverly was Maddy Brunssen in No. 1 singles. She rebounded from a loss earlier in the tournament to take first place with a 2-1 mark.

Also going 2-1 for the Vikings was Sophie Johnson in No. 2 singles. That was good enough to help her get second place overall.

In No. 1 doubles, Mallory Kreikemeier and Reagan Landis took second place with a 2-1 record. Taking third by going 1-2 in No. 2 doubles were Chloe King and Seanna MacDonald.

A day earlier, Waverly traveled to the York Invite on May 5.

The only medalists for the Vikings were Kreikemeier and Landis in No. 1 doubles. The duo took third place with a record of 2-3.

Brunssen in No. 1 singles and King and MacDonald in No. 2 doubles finished with records of 1-4. Finishing with a 0-3 record at No. 2 singles was Johnson.

This week is the final of the regular season for Waverly. They competed at the Eastern Midland Tennis Meet at Woods Tennis Center on May 8. The Vikings will host their home invite at 9 a.m. at Woods Tennis Center on May 11.