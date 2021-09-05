Vikings tennis shows potential despite losses

YORK – Waverly boys tennis showed up to play at a dual against York and at the Lincoln Northeast Invite last week.

The Vikings traveled to York on Aug. 26 to face off against the Dukes, but were denied the overall win 4-5.

Hogan Wingrove lost his singles match 6-8, followed by Carson Vachal’s singles loss 8-9. Jace Rice won his singles match 8-3 while Adam Haeffner lost 6-8. Landon Scott had an 8-5 win in singles along with Ty McElhose’s 8-3 win.

In doubles, Haeffner and Rice lost 4-8, Vachal and Wingrove lost 7-9 and McElhose and Scott won 8-6.

Regardless of the overall loss, the team still had some highlights, Head Coach Tammy Tegler said.

“We saw improvement across the board over last year’s dual, seeing some great wins and some close losses,” Tegler said.

On Aug. 27, the Vikings played in the Lincoln Northeast Invite and placed ninth overall.

Wingrove with 3-1 in singles finishing in fifth place. Vachal also competed in singles going 2-2 and finishing in 10th place.