Vikings tennis shows potential despite losses

YORK – Waverly boys tennis showed up to play at a dual against York and at the Lincoln Northeast Invite last week.
The Vikings traveled to York on Aug. 26 to face off against the Dukes, but were denied the overall win 4-5.
Hogan Wingrove lost his singles match 6-8, followed by Carson Vachal’s singles loss 8-9. Jace Rice won his singles match 8-3 while Adam Haeffner lost 6-8. Landon Scott had an 8-5 win in singles along with Ty McElhose’s 8-3 win.
In doubles, Haeffner and Rice lost 4-8, Vachal and Wingrove lost 7-9 and McElhose and Scott won 8-6.
Regardless of the overall loss, the team still had some highlights, Head Coach Tammy Tegler said.
“We saw improvement across the board over last year’s dual, seeing some great wins and some close losses,” Tegler said.
On Aug. 27, the Vikings played in the Lincoln Northeast Invite and placed ninth overall.
Wingrove with 3-1 in singles finishing in fifth place. Vachal also competed in singles going 2-2 and finishing in 10th place.
In doubles, Haeffner and Rice went 1-2 and finished in 11th place. McElhose and Scott ended the competition identically going 1-2 and finishing 11th as well.
For Tegler, the experience just showed the potential of the team.
“We were happy to see all positions with at least one win, and newcomers McElhose and Scott are showing that they’re ready to compete at this level,” Tegler said. “Excited to work some more and get ready for more competitions.”
Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.