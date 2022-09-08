Vikings take third place overall at home invite

LINCOLN –The Waverly girls golf team continue to show why they are a team on the rise at their home invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course on Aug. 30. The Vikings took home third place in a tough field with a score of 380.

Tia Phaisan once again led the Vikings and was their only medalist in third place shooting a 78. She had identical scores of 39 on both the front and back nine.

Coming in just under 100 by carding a 99 was Mackenzie Cordes. She had a better score in the first nine holes with a 48 compared to the 51 she shot on the back nine.

Sophie Bingham and Mya Dubas were neck and neck with each other in 24th and 26th place overall. Bingham ended the day shooting a 101 and one stroke back with a 102 was Dubas.

Rounding out the varsity team score for the meet was Sehren Carlson. She came in 41st place by carding a 117.

The Vikings also had a reserve squad that competed at the meet and came in eighth place with a team score of 428.

Kennedy Kiser led the Waverly reserves getting 29th place and shooting a 103. Two strokes behind her was Ella Lange in 31st place with a 105 and Sophia Johnson got 35th with a 107.

Finishing fourth and fifth for the group were Brianna Hartman in 38th place and Anna Clarke in 47th. Hartman had an 18 hole score of 113 and Clarke ended up shooting a 123.

Winning the team title at the Waverly Invite was Bennington with a 344 and Elkhorn North was second with a 363. Julia Karmazin had the low score of the event with a 71 and Olivia Lovegrow of Lincoln Christian was one stroke back with a 72.

Two days later, the Vikings were back on the golf course at the York Invite. For the second time on the week, Waverly came in second place with a +113. Winning the meet was Grand Island Northwest who finished with a +89.

Leading the way for the Vikings in second place was Phaisan who shot an 84. Tying for 12th place with a 106 were Bingham and Dubas.

Carding a 113 in 20th places was Johnson, while Carlson got 32nd and shot a 129.

This week Waverly had a home triangular at Crooked Creek Golf Course on Sept. 6. On Sept. 8, the Vikings with be at the Plattsmouth Invite at Bay Hills Golf Club at 9 a.m.