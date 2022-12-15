Vikings take on big tournament in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Waverly boys and girls wrestling teams traveled down to the Mid America Center to wrestle against schools from across the Midwest at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic on Dec. 9 and 10. The Viking boys took 13th place with 229.50 points and the Waverly girls ended up scoring 79 points.

The top finisher for the Vikings was Drew Moser at 170 pounds. He earned pins in 0:44, 1:06, 0:33 and 0:51 in his first four matches.

Moser then knocked off Seth Madden of North Scott with a 7-2 decision in the quarterfinals and then lost a 12-2 major decision against Dylan Elmore of St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals. He rebounded to pin Brian Petry of Millard North in 3:54 in the third place match.

Brayden Canoyer at 132 pounds and Kemper Reed at 145 both got sixth place with 6-2 records.

Canoyer reached the quarterfinals with an unblemished record and then lost to Matt Beem of Glenwood 8-6. After that defeat, he won a 13-4 major decision against Cooper Stivers of Washburn Rural and then a 6-4 decision over Kaden Allen of St. Thomas Aquinas. In the fifth place match, Canoyer was shut out by Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley 3-0.

A pair of major decisions, a pin in 1:49 and 4-2 decision over Reese Fauble of Glenwood is how Reed got to the quarterfinals. Joel Adams ended the senior’s perfect streak with a 21-6 tech fall.

Reed bounced back with an 11-6 and 7-5 decision victory before losing in the fifth place match by a 13-4 major decision.

Getting seventh place at 285 pounds with a 6-2 record was Nat Leininger. He defeated Brock Dyer of Millard South with a 3-1 decision in the seventh place match.

At 120 pounds, Garrison Brehm finished in 10th place. In consolation round three he won a 5-4 tiebreaker over Avery Russell of Millard West and then lost an 8-5 decision against Austin Herbst of Totino-Grace in the ninth place match to finish with a 5-4 record.

Taking 12th place at 152 pounds was Garrett Rine. He won his first two matches with a 10-5 decision against Kristjan Marshall of Washburn Rural and a pin of James Moore of Lewis Central in 3:19. After losing in round three, he defeated Hunter Steffans of Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a 3-1 decision.

Coming in 14th place was Trev Greve with a 3-4 record and Camden Chaffin took 15th place with a 2-4 record. Grey Klucas finished with a 4-3 record at 113 pounds and got 18th, Harrison Smith went 5-3 at 182 and got 21st and Royce Klucas ended up going 4-4 and got 22nd at 106 pounds.

For the girls, Sophie Johnson led the way with a seventh place finish. After losing her first match, she pinned Delaney Hill of Washburn and Kaylea Hintze of CBCSD in 3:39 and 2:38. Her third win of the tournament came in the seventh place match against Kaitlyn Gerguson of Millard West with another pin this time in 4:32.

Jaelyn Dicke at 170 pounds got 12th place with a 3-5 record. She pinned Alicia Juarez of Platte County and Kelce McMillan of Missouri Valley in 5:03 and 3:06 and then pulled out a 13-3 major decision over Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley.

Both getting 14th overall at 120 pounds and 135 were Mackenzie Olson and Ambree Molnar. Olson finished with a 3-6 record and Molnar went 2-5.

Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings in 16th place was Jasmia Rodriguez at 125 pounds.

This week the Waverly girls competed at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Fairbury Invite. The Viking boys will be at the Grand Island Invite at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Heartland Event Center.