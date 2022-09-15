Vikings take home sixth from competitive Blue Devil Invite

PLATTSMOUTH- In a field that featured some of the best golf teams in Class B at the top, the Waverly girls golf team was able to take home sixth with a score of 441 at the Plattsmouth Invite on Sept. 8. Winning the meet was Omaha Duchesne who shot a 351 and Bennington took second with a 386.

Finishing as the only medalist for the Vikings at the meet and getting fourth place with an 88 was Tia Phaisan. She shot a 47 on the front nine but was able to lower her score down to a 41 on the back nine.

Coming in as the second golfer for Waverly was Emerson Hall. She got 23rd place going just over 105 by carding a 106. She also had a better back nine with a score of 49 compared to a 57 on the front nine.

Finishing close together in 41st and 44th place overall were Ella Lange and Mallory Kreikemeier. Lange ended up carding a 122 and Kreikmeier shot a 125.

Winning the meet was Whitney Dahir of Duchesne who finished an 82 for her round. Mallory Stirek of Blair took second with an 86 and one stroke back of her was Isabelle Gutschewski of Duchesne shooting an 87.

Earlier in the week, the Vikings competed in a home triangular with Norris and Nebraska City at Crooked Creek Golf Course on Sept. 6. Waverly tied with the Titans with a score of 189 and the Pioneers were able to win with a 184.

Finishing with the low score in` the nine hole competition was Tia Phaisan who carded a 38. One stroke back of her with a 39 was Ella Welsh.

This week the Vikings took part in the Blair Invite on Sept. 12. They will be back in action at Crooked Creek Golf Course at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 against Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian.