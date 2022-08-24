Vikings take home Cougar Classic Championship

WAVERLY- The Waverly softball team wasted no time diving into their first tournament action of the season at the Cougar Classic hosted by Omaha Gross Catholic on August 19 and 20. The Vikings started the tournament off with a 5-3 loss to Ralston on Friday, but then defeated Omaha Westside 11-4 and Duchesne/Omaha Roncalli 6-4.

In the victory over the Warriors on Friday, Waverly used an 11 run bottom of the first to pull out the victory.

Going into the at-bat the Vikings were trailing 2-0. Both Malia Thoms and Lily Krajewski were walked to start the inning and then Tataum Peery homered to left field to give Waverly a 3-2 edge.

Kaylei Denison kept the hot bats going with a single to right field. Later in the inning, Riley McCall bunted and got to first on an error, and then Alexis Adams singled to center knocking in one run.

After a walk of Cailey Craddock, Alexis Shepherd dug into the batter’s box with the bases loaded. She wasted no time jumping on a pitch and sending it over the wall in left field for a grand slam and increasing the Vikings lead out to 8-2.

The next batter up was Thoms and she hit a homer in the opposite direction to right field. Capping the inning off with a single that scored Kassie Newell was Riley McCall.

Waverly was able to keep their nine run lead up until the fourth when Westside scored two. Despite the late push, the Warriors still fell in four innings.

Ending the game with two hits and four RBIs was Shepherd. Getting one hit with three runs batted in was Peery, McCall had one hit and two RBIs, and Adams had one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching four innings, giving up no earned runs, and getting two strikeouts was Denison.

In a much closer contest on Saturday, the Vikings held off Duchesne/Omaha Roncalli for a two run victory. Similar to the Westside game, Waverly fell behind 3-0 only to tie the game back up in their next at-bat.

To start the inning off, Shepherd was walked and then came around to score on an error by the catcher. After Raedynn Refschauge was also issued a free pass, McCall hit a two run shot to left field to make the game 3-3.

The Vikings took their first lead of the game on an error riddled play in the third. With one runner on, Peery singled to left field scoring Krajewski. With Peery heading into third base, the Cardinals made a throw down which resulted in an error and allowed her to get home.

Leading by two with one out, Grube doubled on a fly ball to right field which brought in Hind and increased Waverly’s advantage out to 6-3.

In their last at-bat of the game, Duchesne/Omaha Roncalli was able to make up a little ground on their deficit with one run. Denison ended up getting out of the inning with a strikeout.

McCall led the Vikings with two runs batted in and had one hit. Getting one hit and one RBI was Peery and Grube.

Going five innings, giving up six hits, and striking out nine batters was Denison.

Waverly’s only loss of the tournament came in the opener against Ralston on Friday. The Rams scored four runs in the second inning which helped them grab a two run win.

Trailing 1-0 heading to the top of the second, the Vikings tied the game up with their first run of the game. After reaching base on an error, Shepherd got home on a wild pitch.

In the top of the third, Waverly had a prime opportunity to score runs with the bases loaded and down 5-1. They ended up getting two runs when Krajewski hit into a fielder’s choice bringing in Grube and then Thoms scored on a passed ball by the catcher.

After being held scoreless in both the fourth and fifth innings, the Vikings had one more opportunity to make up their two run deficit in the sixth. Waverly did a good job putting the ball in play, but all the hits turned out to be pop outs.

Krajewski led the Vikings offense with one hit and one RBI in the loss.

Going 1.1 innings as the starting pitcher with four earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts was Denison. In relief, Alexis Bivens pitched 3.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had four strikeouts.

This week Waverly played at Elkhorn on August 23. They will be taking part in the Lincoln Public Schools Softball Invitational on August 27 at Doris Blair Softball Complex in Lincoln.