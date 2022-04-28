Vikings take care of business on the road at Aurora

AURORA- For the first time this season, the Class B No. 3 Waverly boys soccer team found themselves in the loss column when they were defeated by Nebraska City in a shootout on April 21 on the road. The Vikings responded to their first loss of the year by winning at Aurora 2-0 on April 23.

“Saturday was a good win,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Ziola said. “Any time you go on the road and play a game in the morning and come away with a win it's a good thing. Our boys understood even though we lost to Nebraska City all of our team goals are still in front of us.”

In the first half, the Vikings were able to score on a free kick. The initial kick from the left corner of the top of the goal box was blocked by the Huskies goalie, but then Carson Brentlinger was there to get the ball and put it in the back of the net.

The second goal of the game came in the second half on a breakaway from Jonny Martin. He dribbled into the goal box and was able to score from the top of it.

Securing the shutout in the victory was Ian Morehead. He played all 80 minutes in the box for Waverly.

To start the week off, the Vikings took on Conestoga on the road in Murray on April 18. Similar to the contest with Aurora, Waverly was able to come out of the contest with a 2-0 victory.

Using his big foot to score the first goal of the game was Devin Moore. He gained possession of the ball around the top of the goal box and scored from there.

Later in the first half, Landon Tjaden got the opportunity for a goal kick. He was able to put the ball in the back of the net and put the Vikings in front by two.

Coming up with five saves in the win was Morehead. It was Morehead’s second shutout of the week.

For the first time on the season, Waverly found themselves in the loss department against Nebraska City. The teams remained tied at 1-1 after regulation and overtime and ended up losing in a shootout 4-2.

Scoring the first goal of the game was Kemper Reed in the second period. It was put in the back of the net after Anthony Ruelas gave him a great pass for an assist.

The Pioneers were able to respond with a goal of their own to tie the game at 1-1 after regulation.

Waverly was able to win a shootout early in the season against Elkhorn North but didn’t come out on top this time.

According to Ziola, the loss didn’t come down to the Vikings playing badly, but Nebraska City just played a terrific game. Their energy on Thursday night was just hard to match.

“To be honest there weren't a whole lot of differences between us and Nebraska City that night,” Ziola said. “They played really well and it was difficult for us to match their energy. They were able to get a late goal to tie the game and then when you have to go to a shootout it is always a coin flip at that point.”

Waverly finished the regular season with a tough matchup against Class B No. 4 Bennington on April 26.