Vikings take care of Blair in straight sets on the road

BLAIR- The Class B No. 4 Waverly volleyball team finished the week with a 1-1 record in conference play with a sweep of Blair 25-17, 25-14, and 25-10 and a five set loss to Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North 25-23, 24-26, 18-25, 25-23, and then 15-10.

On the road against the Bears, the Vikings left nothing to doubt in the first set as they were able to jump out in front with an eight point first set victory. Waverly fed off the momentum from the first getting better and better as the match went on. This resulted in the Vikings getting an 11 point second set win and a 15 point third set victory as they took care of Blair 3-0.

Junior Eden Moore led Waverly with 14 kills, one ace, and seven digs, while Jaelyn Dicke registered 11 kills and nine digs. Finishing with seven kills and two digs was Kara Kassebaum, Renae Landon had six kills, one block, and one dig, and Aubrie Lierman had two kills.

Doing a little bit of everything for the Vikings was Caylee Rowley with 34 assists, 11 digs, four aces, and two kills. Meghan Krenke had three aces, Ashley Warner picked up two aces, Annie Harms had two assists, and Joslyn Rice came up with 14 digs and two assists.

On Thursday, Waverly was up against Elkhorn North who had already swept them once on the year at the Bellevue West Tournament. This time around, it was much different with the Vikings pushing the Wolves to five sets.

"We have grown quite a bit since that first weekend out in August,” Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. “We have worked as individuals on lots of things, and the team itself is more confident, plays together more, and trusts more. It was rewarding to see their work pay off in putting ourselves in a position to not only compete in the match, but put ourselves in a position we could have won the match. We still have lots of work to do, and lots of season left, and the team is all-in with our plans and goals.”

The first two sets were highly contested with Waverly winning by two and then the Wolves getting a two point victory. Elkhorn North tried to make a statement with a seven point third set win, but the Vikings answered right back by winning the fourth by two.

In the end, Waverly let the Wolves get on too big of a run in the fifth set to 15 and as a result lost by five points.

Getting 12 kills, two aces, one block, and 24 digs in the match was Moore and Kassebaum had 10 kills, one ace, two blocks, and four digs. Also reaching double digits in kills was Dicke with 10, two blocks, and 17 digs.

Picking up seven kills, one block, and two digs was the senior Jolee Wiese, while Landon had five kills, one block, and one dig, and Rowley earned one kill, one ace, one block, 21 digs, and 43 assists.

In the back row, Rice had two aces, 29 digs, and one assist and Ashley Warner got 19 digs and one assist.

This week the Vikings schedule didn’t get easier when they played at Class B No. 3 Norris on Sept. 13. They will be on the road at Class B No. 9 Grand Island Northwest at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.