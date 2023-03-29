WAVERLY — In a tough dual with Bennington, the Waverly Girls Tennis Team was swept to start the season on March 20. The Badgers finished last season as the seventh best team in Class B and look to be good again as they controlled both the singles and doubles matches against the Vikings.

Waverly’s best performance came in No.2 doubles with Chloe King and Seanna MacDonald. The duo ended up falling eight sets to three.

Picking up two wins in an 8-2 defeat in No.5 singles was King. That was followed up by 8-1 losses from Sophie Johnson, Reagan Landis and Sehren Carlson in No.2, No.4 and No.6 singles.

In both No.1 and No.3 singles, Maddy Brunssen and Mallory Kreikemeier were winless in an 8-0 defeat. Camryn Happold and Brunssen also were beaten by an 8-0 decision in the No.3 doubles.

Though it wasn’t the start to the year that Waverly was looking for, they look to grow from this dual as the competition will remain tough.

A good thing for the Vikings is they do have a good deal of varsity experience returning this season. This group knows what it takes to compete against the best and this should help them improve as the season progresses.

Waverly was supposed to compete at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on April 23. Due to the weather, the invite was rescheduled for next week on March 29.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Vikings competed in their second dual of the season at home against Lincoln Northwest.