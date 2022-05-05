Vikings struggle to find wins against tough opponents

WAVERLY- This past week the Waverly girl’s tennis team had three home duals against Elkhorn North on April 25, Lincoln Christian on April 26, and then Elkhorn on April 28. The Vikings struggled to find wins as they were swept by all three opponents.

“We had some tough duals this week, but the players continue to grow and improve,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “Kreikemeier is consistently playing strong players and we can really see the improvement that she's made over the past month. Hoping to get some invites in this week!”

Against the Wolves, Mallory Kreikemeier fought to the very end in her No. 1 singles match. In the end, she came up just short losing by a score of 8-6.

In No.2 and then No. 3 singles, Sophie Johnson and Maddy Brunssen were both defeated by a final of 8-1. Getting swept 8-0 in No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 singles were Reagan Landis, Alayna Landis, and Chloe King.

Losing 8-0 in No. 1 doubles were Brunssen and Reagan Landis. It was similar fates for Alayna Landis and King in No. 2 doubles and Kreikemeier and Johnson in No. 3 doubles.

The next day, it was King who led the Vikings in the No. 6 singles. She ended up losing a close battle by a score of 8-6.

Falling by identical marks of 8-2 was Kreikemeier in No. 1 singles and Alayna Landis in No. 2 singles.

Reagan Landis in No. 4 singles and Maddy Brunssen in No. 3 singles lost 8-1. Getting swept 8-0 in No. 2 singles was Johnson.

Battling to three set wins in an 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Crusaders in No. 2 doubles were Alayna Landis and King. Kreikemeier and Johnson were defeated 8-1 in No. 3 doubles and Brunssen and Reagan Landis fell 8-0 in No. 1 doubles.

In the third and final dual of the week against Elkhorn on Thursday, Kreikemeier ended up getting defeated 8-3 in No. 1 singles.

Losing by scores of 8-1 were Johnson in No. 2 singles, Alayna Landis in No. 5 singles, and Shulyak in No. 6 singles. Brunssen in No. 3 singles and Reagan Landis in the No. 4 singles were both swept 8-0.

In No. 1 doubles, Brunssen and Reagan Landis fell 8-3. Losing 8-1 in No.3 doubles was Kreikemeier and Johnson and Alayna Landis and King dropped their match by a score of 8-0.

This week the Vikings competed against Crete in a dual on May 2 and then in the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on May 3. Waverly will be at the York Invite at 10 a.m. on May 6.