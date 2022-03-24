Vikings stringing wins together to start season

WAVERLY – For the first time in several years, the Waverly girls soccer team is off to a strong start at 2-0. They accomplished this by knocking off Seward at home 1-0 on March 17 and then defeated Omaha Gross Catholic 3-1 on the road on March 19.

Right out of the gate to start the season, the Vikings and the Bluejays played right down to the wire.

Waverly had several shots on goal in the second half from Olivia Hind and Lexi Adams but failed to find the back of the net. That was until late in the game when a shot by a Viking player near the goal box ricocheted off a Seward defender and to the other side of the goal box.

There the ball sat untouched as Olivia Hind came up to clean up the mess and score the only goal of the contest.

Senior goalkeeper Abbie Carter recorded her first shutout of the season in the opener against the Bluejays. She played all 80 minutes and had three saves.

On the road at Omaha Gross Catholic on Saturday, Waverly had the only goal of the first half.

The Vikings tacked on to their lead as they beat the last line of defenders for the Cougars and went up 2-0. It didn’t take long, for Gross to cut the lead in half with a goal of their own.

Waverly scored the final point of the game on a ball that was booted from their side of the field to the Cougars side. A Viking forward was able to track the ball down and kick it in from 15 yards out at an angle.

Scoring two goals in the contest and bringing her total to three goals for the week was Hind. Mallory Hughes was also able to find the back of the net.

Defensively, Abbie Carter had another masterful game at goalie with one goal given up in 80 minutes of work. She also recorded nine saves against the Cougars.

This week Waverly has three away games. They played Blair on March 21 and then take on Elkhorn North at 6:15 p.m. on March 24 and Columbus Lakeview at 10:00 a.m. at Wilderness Park in Columbus.