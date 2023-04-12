WAVERLY – In a pair of makeup games from early in the season, the Waverly boys and girls soccer teams knocked off Seward on April 8. The Vikings girls won in a shootout at Seward and the boys pulled out a 3-0 victory at home over the Bluejays.

In the girls contest between Waverly and Seward, the game went back and forth in regulation with neither team being able to find the back of the net. The same thing happened in the overtime period which forced the game to penalty kicks.

The Vikings, who were playing in their first shootout of the season, took down Seward by a slim margin of 4-3.

On the boys side of things in Waverly, the game was much less competitive with the Vikings earning their fourth shutout of the season against the Bluejays.

In the first half, Waverly wasted no time building a 2-0 lead. The goals for the Vikings came from seniors Kemper Reed and Charlie Johnson.

The lead for Waverly grew to 3-0 in the second half when Glory Aguessy made a perfect pass to Reece Bader. who finished off the play by putting the ball in the back of the net.

Bader, Reed and Johnson each scored one goal for the Vikings in the win over Seward. In the goal box, Ian Morehead played all 80 minutes and had one save.

The day prior, Waverly earned their first win of the week when they knocked off Elkhorn 2-1 in overtime on April 7 at home.

The Vikings had the only goal of the first half when Kemper Reed found the back of the net. That was followed up by the Antlers scoring in the second half to send the game to extra time.

In the overtime period, Martin got off a beautiful corner kick that sailed into the goal box and Noah Jelinek headed it in for the game-winning goal.

Morehead played 100 minutes as goalie and had nine saves against Elkhorn.

For the girls team, Waverly was not as lucky in their game at Elkhorn on April 6. The Vikings were shutout in a 3-0 loss to the Antlers.

Elkhorn put up one goal in the first half and added another two goals in the second half.

For the second time on the week, the Waverly boys went to a shootout at Norris on April 4. This time around, the Vikings weren’t able to win as they ended up losing 4-2.

Scoring the only goal of the game for Waverly was Jonny Martin in the first half. The Titans answered back in the second with a shot of their own that found the back of the net.

In the box, Morehead logged 100 minutes and had 11 saves.

On the same day, the Vikings girls team, which was riding high after two big wins, ran out of steam against Class B No. 2 Norris at home. The Titans executed their game plan to perfection and picked up a 9-0 shutout over Waverly.

This week both the boys and girls soccer teams for Waverly are taking part in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. The boys played at Elkhorn North and the girls were at Bennington on April 10.